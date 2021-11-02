Glenwood City students perform with state honors band and orchestra

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Four Glenwood City band students participated in the 2021 Middle Level State Honors Music Project. The students were selected by submitting a difficult video audition consisting of a solo, memorized scales, and sightreading.

Participating from Glenwood City were: Kiley Leduc, clarinet State Honors Orchestra. Kiley is the daughter of Jolene and Jeremy Leduc. Elsja Meijer, clarinet State Honors Band. Elsja is the daughter of Valerie and Peter Meijer. Kyra Dahl, French horn State Honors Band. Kyra is the daughter of Lynette Wood and Andy Dahl. Charlie Lamb, trombone State Honors Band. Charlie is the son of Chandra and Matt Lamb.

This year, nearly 700 students auditioned for the 250 available positions in the Middle Level Honors State Music Project. Every student that auditions should be very proud of their accomplishment, as preparing for the audition is an honor in itself. Mr. Lamb (band director) stated “We couldn’t be prouder of all of the students that auditioned this year. To have 4 of our students selected is incredible.”

The students rehearsed on October 29th and presented a concert on October 30th. The event was held at Verona High School on Friday & Saturday.

Kiley Leduc stated, “I really enjoyed playing with new people and playing in an orchestra with all the string instruments.”

The State Honors Band was directed by Dr. Erika Svanoe and the State Honors Orchestra was conducted by Dr. Rebecca MacLeod. Dr. Erika Svanoe is a conductor, composer, and educator, currently serving as the Conductor of the Augsburg Concert Band at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she also teaches undergraduate conducting, music theory, and instructs the clarinet studio. Prior to joining the Augsburg faculty, she was Director of Bands at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN, and Director of Athletic Bands at the University of New Hampshire. She remains active as a guest conductor and clinician, appearing with high school, university, and festival ensembles across the United States.

Dr. Rebecca MacLeod is Professor of Music Education at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, where she directs the string education program and conducts the UNCG Sinfonia. She is the author of Teaching Strings in Today’s Classroom and is published in Journal of Research in Music Education, International Journal of Music Education, Bulletin for the Council of Research in Music Education, Update: Applications of Research in Music Education, Journal of Music Teacher Education, String Research Journal, Psychology of Music, The Strad, American String Teachers Journal, and various state music education journals. She has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Research in Music Education, the String Research Journal, and as guest reviewer for the International Journal of Research in Music Education. She is the recipient of the UNCG School of Music, Theatre and Dance Outstanding Teaching Award, the American String Teacher Association National Researcher Award, and the UNCG Junior Research Excellence Award.

The WSMA Middle Level State Honors Music Project offers musically accomplished youth the opportunity to rehearse and perform with nationally-known conductors in a professional setting. All Honors groups perform at the Wisconsin State Music Conference. Middle Level State Honors students receive their music in August and meet for the first time the day before their fall performance. The rehearsal day and formal concert will take place in the Madison area.

We would like to acknowledge Andy Dahl for helping with transportation to the event, and Mrs. Burch for helping get the kids on the road.

Tuition for all students was provided by the Topper Partnership Plan. Without support from TPP, these opportunities would be difficult to provide.

The students would like to share their appreciation with Mrs. Root, Mrs. Wucherpfennig, Ms. Keister, and Ms. Justin for all of their assistance with auditions and learning their music for the concert.