Colfax girls finish 13th at State Cross Country meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Although it may not have been their best race of the year, the Colfax girls finished the 2021 season as one of 16 schools competing for a state title at the WIAA Division 3 State Cross Country Championship at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday, October 30.

Despite garnering neither team nor individual medals, the Colfax girls’ cross country squad did their school and community proud.

“A great place to end your season,” stated Vikings’ head coach Joe Doucette of the state championships. “But we did not run as well as we did at sectionals. It is always tough (at state), the competition is great and if anyone struggles, kids just fly by them.”

Colfax finished 13th in the final team tally with 287 points. Boscobel won the ladies D3 state team championship with a low score of 71 while Valders was the state runner-up with a score of 108. D-SC champion Durand finished ninth with a 237. Topping the field of 149 runners was junior Elsie Kmecak of Catholic Central who won the individual state championship in 19:47.7.

The Lady Vikings were led by junior Molly Heidorn who came up short in her bid for a third consecutive state medal. Heidorn crossed the finish line in 20:34.6 which put her in 19th place.

Coach Doucette said that the girls’ Division 3 race went out “super fast” and that Heidorn fell behind early.

“She (Heidorn) tried super hard but could not get any closer than about 17th,” he explained. “Molly was disappointed but she is one of the best we have ever had and I know next year she will be right back in the mix,” added Doucette.

From there, Doucette said the team’s results were a mixture.

He said that junior Aynsley Olson and freshman Kaysen Goodell were very good in the number two and three spots for Colfax but just could not duplicate their sectional performances from the previous Saturday.

Olson finished 73rd following a run of 21:55.0 while Goodell came in 93rd with a time of 22:40.4.

Senior Jasmine Best was the Vikings’ fourth runner to complete the state race taking 118th in 23:31.7.

Sophomore Jaycey Bowe and senior Jenna Goodell finished fifth and sixth, respectively, to complete Colfax’s state competition. Bowe crossed the finish in 25:56.7 to take 144th and Goodell capped her cross country career with a time of 28:53.8 for 149th.

“But being realistic we would only have moved up a couple of spots had we run as well (as the team did at sectionals),” admitted Doucette. “13th out of the state’s best 16 teams isn’t a bad finish.”

“You always know when the race starts you have that one chance to fight for a state title and it is always a powerful experience that our kids will never forget,” added Doucette.

He also stated that the program will miss it two departing seniors – Jasmine Best and Jenna Goodell a ton!

“Best had a great career, a three-time all-conference performer and Jenna worked hard everyday.”

The future outlook for the Vikings remains bright as it will return four runners but needs to recruit some help for next year.

“Of the returners, three were all conference including Heidorn who is one of the state’s best,” stated Doucette.

“One of our goals is to try to be deeper if we can. We really feel both teams could be very good if everything falls into place,” concluded Doucette.