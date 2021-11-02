Chippewa Falls man sentenced to 6 years for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

MADISON – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Justin Barnard, 36, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was sentenced on October 26 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release.

On November 23, 2020, law enforcement in Dunn County received a tip from a known informant that Barnard was driving a mini-van and had a substantial amount of methamphetamine with him in a fanny pack. A deputy located the mini-van and observed Barnard commit a traffic violation. The deputy stopped Barnard, who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time. Deputies also located 74.9 grams of methamphetamine in a fanny pack worn by Barnard, as well as packaging materials and scales, consistent with drug distribution. Barnard was later charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant in Dunn County Case No. 21CM180, which is still pending.

At the time of this offense Barnard was under Wisconsin state extended supervision in Eau Claire County Case Nos. 14CF111 and 16CF1422, in which he was convicted of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and delivery of methamphetamine, respectively. The sentence imposed October 26 will run concurrently with a 2-year prison sentence Barnard is serving as a result of revocation of his extended supervision in those cases.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson remarked that it was Barnard’s responsibility to the community, and to himself, to manage his addiction. Judge Peterson noted Barnard appeared to be on a downward trajectory given his repeated criminality, and therefore a sentence of 6 years was warranted. Further, Barnard’s apparent resistance to supervision in the past also factored into the sentence.

The charges against Barnard were the result of an investigation conducted by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus handled the prosecution.