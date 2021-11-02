Assembly passes legislation to provide more affordable housing

MADISON – Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) voted in favor on a series of bills that address Wisconsin’s growing housing shortage.

“Wisconsin’s housing shortage is impacted by a variety of factors – like the inability to keep up with demand, rising construction costs and increasing rents,” Rep. Moses said. “The bills passed today will help create meaningful change in the 29th District and across our state.”

According to a 2019 report, communities in Wisconsin whether it be rural or urban are facing severe housing shortages. Areas with growing populations such as St. Croix County are being hit especially hard, reporting major scarcity and affordability problems.

“The lack of available housing is posing a problem for many families, we need people to stay in our communities and that all starts with housing,” Rep. Moses said.

Included in the package of bills are reforms to create more housing tax credits, cut bureaucratic red tape and other burdensome regulations, reform outdated industry practices, and equip families with greater resources to build, restore and renovate their homes.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, only 37.8 percent of people under 35 years old own housing. In Wisconsin, the median age for first time home buyers has risen to 33.