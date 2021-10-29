Second-half surge pushes Bulldogs past Beavers in D6 football playoff opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

CUMBERLAND — With a strong second-place finish in the Dunn-St. Croix in the rear-view mirror, Boyceville set their sights on the playoffs and the Cumberland Beavers. Cumberland came into the game with a single loss, that being the previous week to Northwestern, and were looking to get back on track.

However, the Bulldogs would use great line play on both sides of the ball to control the game and shut down a high-powered Beavers team to secure a 20-14 WIAA Division 6, Level 1 road playoff victory on October 22nd.

“Wow! What a game. Not very many people gave us a chance to win this game,” coach Michael Roemhild exclaimed after the win.

He continued, “I have been waiting for this fire the whole year. Tonight, we played as one and it was great to see.”

While this journey was a success, the road traveled was somewhat bumpy. Boyceville had four fumbles (lost two) on the evening and failed to convert on both fourth down conversions. However, their perseverance prevailed.

“We had numerous opportunities to go up by multiple scores, but we just had a hard time hanging on to the ball,” Roemhild said. “I have never seen so many fumbles on our part, but we didn’t let that bring us down.”

Though Boyceville’s spirit wouldn’t get down they would fall behind on the scoreboard early. After Cumberland held the Bulldogs to a three and out on their first possession, Beaver QB Maddux Allen would find Jack Effertz for the 11-yard touchdown reception. The ten play, 70-yard drive would put Cumberland up 6-0.

It wouldn’t take long for Boyceville to strike back. Starting on their own 25-yard line with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter, it would only take five plays as Braden Roemhild would take the handoff and go 50 yards to the end zone. Tyler Dormanen’s PAT would put the Bulldogs up 8-6. Along with Roemhild’s big rush, Dormanen had carries of 12 and 14 yards to set up the touchdown.

The rest of the half would see both offenses struggle to maintain possession as turnovers would plague both teams. The teams would combine for three fumbles and an interception, with only Cumberland being able to capitalize on the miscues.

After a Bulldog fumble on their own 27-yard line, it would take the Beavers only two plays to score with Allen carrying the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. The PAT would put Cumberland up 14-8.

The second half for Cumberland would start much how it ended, with Boyceville forcing turnovers. After they moved the ball into Bulldog territory, Bulldog defender Mason Bowell would fall on a loose ball giving Boyceville the ball near midfield.

Five straight rushes by Nick Olson, Bash Nielson, and Dormanen would put the Bulldogs deep into Cumberland’s territory and set up the pass game perfectly. On third and eight from the Beaver 24-yard line, Ira Bialzik would connect with Jacob Granley for the touchdown. The failed PAT would keep the score at 14 apiece.

Following a strong defensive series, the Bulldog offense would get the ball back on the Cumberland side of the field and use a powerful rushing game to score. Big gains by Nielson and Olson would set up a one-yard plunge by Bialzik that would give the Bulldogs the 20-14 lead with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter.

That touchdown is all the Bulldog defense would need. After trading punts, Cumberland would drive deep into Boyceville territory. With first and goal on the Bulldog 5-yard line, Boyceville would stuff Cumberland on three straight rushing attempts. A fourth down incompletion would see the Bulldogs take over on downs at their own 2-yard line.

“Cumberland could have taken the lead on us with 4 minutes to go. They had the ball on the 1-yard line with 4 plays to score and our defense came up huge,” exclaimed Roemhild. “I could not be more proud of those young men.”

The Bulldog offense would then salt away the remaining 5:38 on the clock. A third down run by Neilson would extend the possession, and then a hard count by Bialzik on fourth and one would pull a Beaver defender offside and give Boyceville a new set of downs and sealed the victory.

“Offensively, it started with our offensive line,” Roemhild indicated. “They were dominant throughout the whole game.”

That offensive line paved the way for 191 rushing yards on the evening. Dormanen lead the way with 75 yards on 12 carries. Roemhild and Nielson added 56 and 54, respectively.

However, it was the defense that was the star this evening. They held a Cumberland team that was averaging over 45 points to a season low 14 and only 212 total yards.

“Our guys brought it the whole game,” Roemhild said of his defensive unit. “John Klefstad played the best game of his career.”

The win allows Boyceville to advance to level two of the WIAA playoffs, where they will travel to Durand this Friday night, October 29th to face the top-seeded Panthers. Game time is 7:00 p.m.