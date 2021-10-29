Bulldog spikers fall to Phillips in regional playoffs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

PHILLIPS — The Boyceville volleyball team, seeded #14, had to make the long trek to third-seeded Phillips for the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 regional playoffs last Tuesday, October 19.

The Bulldogs hopes of an upset quickly faded, however, as the Lady Loggers, champions of the Marawood North and holders of an impressive 33-8 record, chopped down the visitors in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-21.

The loss ended Boyceville’s 2021 season as it finished with a 4-23 record.

In that regional quarterfinal match, Boyceville finished with just 11 kills. Ella Holden and Cambrie Reisimer finished with three each while Harper Olson and Libby Bygd each contributed a pair.

Olson tallied three of the team’s six assists and Reisimer had two.

Olson and Torrie Bland had three service aces.

Defensively, Boyceville finished with 35 digs against the potent Phillips attack. Lacota Brown led the way with six while Hailey Hanestad, Holden, Bland and Reisimer all had five each. Holden also registered the Bulldogs only block in the contest.

The Bulldogs said goodbye to seven seniors. The match in Phillips the final one for Ali Ruhnke, Madison Andrews, Lacota Brown, Harper Olson, Ella Holden, Torrie Bland and Libby Bygd.