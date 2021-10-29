Boyceville harriers finish season at sectional meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — A season that began on their home course also ended on it.

Despite delivering some of their best performances of the year, the 2021 campaign for the Boyceville cross country teams came to an end last Saturday, October 23 in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional meet which the school hosted at Tiffany Creek Elementary.

The Lady Bulldogs finished 12th in the sectional meet with 261 points while the boys team was 15th after scoring 349 points.

“Our boys and girls both raced hard throughout the race and finished with almost everyone having raced a personal record for the season,” stated Boyceville’s first-year head coach Jacob Peterson.

Sophomore Jaden Stevens had the top finish of any Boyceville athlete last Saturday. Stevens ran a 22:58.9 to place 32nd.

Junior Haylie Rasmussen was the next girl finisher for the Bulldogs taking 36th in 23:23.5.

Freshman Lauren Becker and sophomore Sarah Stoveren were next to cross the line. Becker finished in 25:28.2, good for 71st, with Stoveren coming across two spots back in 73rd in a time of 25:33.5.

Junior Rachael Montgomery and senior Shiloh Wheeldon were the final finishers for the Lady Bulldogs. Montgomery was 95th in 28:48.2 and Wheeldon took 98th place in 29:09.9.

For the Boyceville boys, senior Brian Johnson led the way with a 43rd-place finish after running a 19:51.5 in his final prep cross country race.

A pair of freshmen were the next Boyceville boys to finish. Caleb Olson took 68th and Michael Montgomery was 78th. Olson had a time of 20:45.3 and Montgomery finished in 21:06.0.

Junior Dean Olson was Boyceville’s fourth runner to finish taking 92nd in a time of 22:06.3.

Freshmen Dominic Anderson and Aidan Madison completed the boys’ team with Anderson (24:33.5) taking 107th and Madison (24:35.8) 108th.

Coach Peterson paid tribute to his two seniors – Brian Johnson and Shiloh Wheeldon saying, “They were excellent leaders this season and laid a strong foundation for the program ahead.”

Senior Dan Anderson of Chippewa Falls McDonell won the boys’ race in a time 16:03.9 and helped led the Macks to the team title with 73 points. Spring Valley was second with 79 points.

In the girls’ competition, Colfax claimed the sectional championship with 87 points while Cameron was a close second with 90 points. Augusta senior Bailey Peterson won the girls’ individual race in 19:48.4.

The top two teams along with the first five individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the state championships which will be held this Saturday, October 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.