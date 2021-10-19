Colfax authorizes transfer of Lot 4 in East View to Homes by Croix Creek

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Construction on another house will start soon in the Village of Colfax’s East View residential development on Dunn Street.

The Colfax Village Board approved transferring the deed to Lot 4 in East View to John Fraley of Homes by Croix Creek at the village board’s October 11 meeting.

The house built by Homes by Croix Creek in Lot 5 received a certificate of occupancy on September 21, and there is a buyer for the house, Fraley said.

All together, Fraley plans to build five houses in the next five years in East View, although he hopes to actually have all of the houses completed within three years.

The driveway will be blacktopped in the spring, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer.

Fraley said he had planned to have the driveway blacktopped this fall and told the village board he had asked for a bid on the blacktopping a month ago, but then someone from the company called him the other day and asked if he still wanted the bid yet this year.

“I said, ‘No, I wanted it blacktopped this year.’ That’s how busy they are,” he said.

The new house on Lot 5 is directly north of the first house built in East View on Lot 6.

Lot 4

Fraley started the process earlier this year for the second of the houses he plans to build on Lot 4, but then he lost his house designer, Niggemann said.

The house on Lot 4 will have a similar design to Lot 5. The buyer was ready to commit but then backed away, Fraley said.

Some elements of the design had been done specifically for that family, but when the buyer backed out, Fraley said he wanted the design to be more general, so those changes were made to the design.

The house on Lot 4 will be 1,275 square feet, he noted.

How fast will the house on Lot 4 be completed, asked Jody Albricht, village president.

“Faster than the last one,” Fraley replied.

Everything about the construction process for the house on Lot 5 seemed to take longer, he said.

Fraley told the village board he plans to break ground for the house on Lot 4 this fall, although he is having difficulty finding someone to do the concrete work.

Some of the contractors are tied up until next June, and “it’s crazy,” he said.

The excavators will begin working before the ground freezes. There is no specific date for breaking ground because the plan for the house must be finished first, although the plan should be finished within a week, Fraley said.

Driveway

Albricht asked for clarification about why Fraley was waiting until spring to blacktop the driveway for the house already built on Lot 5.

“I had no idea it would be this backed up. It’s not usually this backed up,” Fraley said.

The first buyer who was ready to purchase the house on Lot 5 ended up not qualifying because of student loan debt, he said.

The current buyer is actually the second buyer, and the purchase agreement for the house has been reduced by $3,000 for the buyer to take care of blacktopping the driveway in the spring, Fraley said.

Does the homeowner know he has to do the blacktop? asked Carey Davis, village trustee.

Fraley said the homeowner knows but that he would take responsibility, too, to make sure the blacktopping was completed.

The driveway was a hold-up on the first house as well, Niggemann said.

The first house completed in East View, which is directly south of Fraley’s completed house, was built five years ago.

When the first house was completed, it was not sold right away, said Rand Bates, director of public works.

The village board allowed Homes by Croix Creek a five-year deal to complete five houses, Stene said, adding that going forward, he would like to see the blacktop addressed earlier in the process since the contractor has one year to complete the house.

Land purchase

The Village of Colfax purchased the land along Dunn Street and then made six lots available that would be given away for free to people who wanted to build a house.

The Colfax Village Board approved in November of 2014 an offer to purchase a little over seven acres from the James and Mary Schindler Revokable Trust in two separate purchases for a total of $110,100.

The purchase involved buying 4.21 acres in 2014 at $15,000 per acre for a total of $63,150.

In 2015, the village purchased 3.13 acres at $15,000 per acre for a total of $46,950.

The first six residential lots along the east side of Dunn Street are 90 feet wide by 160 feet deep — or between 14,000 and 15,000 square feet or about one-third of an acre.

The second purchase of property of 3.13 acres included three more single-family lots and two larger lots intended for multi-family residential.

After the village board has approved the transfer of the lot, then the home builder must sign a developer’s agreement with the village, provide a fee of $2,500 that will be returned when the certificate of occupancy is completed, must complete the construction within 12 months of signing the developer’s agreement and must obtain a certificate of occupancy.

According to the developer’s agreement, the developer must guarantee that the minimum equalized value of the land and the improvements will not be less than $175,000 and must guarantee the payment of any shortfall in anticipated real estate taxes generated by the property for 10 years if the actual equalized assessed value is less than the guaranteed equalized assessed value.

The village board’s strategy for offering the lots for free was to encourage residential development in the village, which would in turn increase the village’s tax base.

Although the first house in East View was completed within two years of the village purchasing the property, for the next four years, there was relatively little interest in the lots until Fraley proposed in the fall of 2020 building five more houses over the next five years.

More interest

In the time since Fraley made his proposal a year ago, the village has experienced a marked increase in the number of people interested in building houses along Dunn Street.

Although Fraley was “the first guy,” the village has had lots of other opportunity recently, Stene said.

“We want you to be on target,” he said.

The target is to build one or two houses per year, Fraley said.

The village board earmarked the remaining five lots on the north end of Dunn Street for Fraley to be developed in five years, although the houses could be built in as little as three years, Niggemann said.

“We are happy you are doing this, but we want it to work for everybody,” Stene said.

The plan is to continue with building five houses until they are all finished? Bates asked.

“Yes,” Fraley replied.

Niggemann and Bates both noted that they have talked to many people who are now interested in building houses on Dunn Street and that the village could have contracted for all of the remaining lots the village board has promised to Fraley.

Other lots will be available to the south of the first house built in East View on Lot 6, although the additional lots will not have sewer and water until next year, Niggemann said.

The East View residential development will now be part of the village’s new Tax Increment Finance District No. 5, which is currently waiting for approval from the state of Wisconsin.

The property taxes generated by new development in TID5 will go toward additional infrastructure for development in TID5, such as the installation of sewer and water mains.

In a row?

All of the lots north and south of Lot 6 are part of Phase I in East View, Niggemann said.

The village has promised five lots to Fraley, but what about building houses on the three residential lots south of Lot 6 instead of all five being in a row north of Lot 6? she asked.

“We are turning people away,” Bates said, adding that Fraley would get the five lots that had been promised to him but that perhaps some of the lots would be south of Lot 6.

“Is that a problem if (the houses) are not lined up?” asked Margaret Burcham, village trustee.

Fraley noted that if he had not lost the first buyer, he would have already started construction on the second house on Lot 4 and would already have two houses going up.

Other people are interested in the houses, he said.

Fraley also indicated, however, that it would not be a problem if all five of the houses were not in a row.

“We have been turning away buyers,” Bates said.

There are local people who want the free lots, but the village also wants Fraley’s business to succeed in Colfax as well, Niggemann said.

Fraley has been promised five lots, but the village has plans for 700 feet of sewer and water installation south of Lot 6 next year, and that will cover three additional single-family lots, Bates said.

If the village board approves Lot 4 for Fraley, the village board can only authorize three more single family homes on the north end of Dunn Street but there will be three more single-family lots on the south end of Dunn Street, Niggemann said.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved deeding Lot 4 over to John Fraley of Homes by Croix Creek.

Voting in favor of the motion were Albricht, Stene, Burcham, Davis and Village Trustees Jeff Prince.

Village Trustees Mark Halpin and Jen Rud were absent from the meeting.