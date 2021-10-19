Colfax agrees to $15,400 for engineering fees in lieu of liquidated damages for Riverview Avenue

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has agreed Skid Steer Guy LLC should pay $15,400 in additional engineering fees for the Riverview Avenue project instead of the village receiving $25,000 because the project went 34 days beyond the contracted completion date.

The Riverview Avenue and High Street project now has a certificate of substantial completion, and the punch list items, such as seeding the grass, will be completed in the spring, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, at the Colfax Village Board’s October 11 meeting.

Gareth Shambeau of Ayres Associates created a chart and had a discussion with the owner of Skid Steer Guy about the additional engineering costs of $15,400 and about liquidated damages of $25,000 because the project went 34 days beyond the contracted completion date, she said.

The recommendation is that Skid Steer Guy pays the additional $15,400 in engineering costs for the village, Niggemann said.

The project went 34 days past the substantial completion date for several reasons, including that it took longer to keep the road open and that the company underestimated the difficulty of some parts of the project, Shambeau said.

Since Viking Drive only enters the Viking Addition on the west side but there is no exit to another street on the east side, the contractor spent more time at the end of every day making sure Riverview Avenue was open enough for vehicles both entering and exiting Viking Addition from the same intersection rather than being able to spend the additional time working on the street project.

Gary Stene, village trustee, asked about the working relationship with Skid Steer Guy.

The contractor communicated with the village and with Ayres all throughout the project and was responsive to questions and concerns. The job turned out well, Shambeau said.

Skid Steer Guy was good to work with, said Rand Bates, director of public works.

The contractor was accommodating and would either call public works or Niggemann about various questions and would ask Bates or Niggemann to come out to look at certain aspects of the project, he said.

Riverview Avenue was a difficult stretch to do. Some areas of the project needed more attention, and Skid Steer Guy went above and beyond for the issues they encountered, Niggemann said.

“They were very fair overall,” she said.

So in other words, Skid Steer Guy was “on the ball,” with “good cooperation” and “did a nice job,” Stene said.

The project went 34 days past the completion date, but Skid Steer Guy was good to work with, Shambeau said.

Low bid

Niggemann reminded the village board that the Skid Steer Guy bid for Riverview Avenue and one hundred feet of High Street was significantly under the other bids received for the project.

The Colfax Village Board accepted the low bid of $359,717 from Skid Steer Guy LLC for the Riverview, High and Dunn Street projects at the April 12 meeting.

Two other bids also were received from Haas Sons at $428,380 and McCabe Construction Inc. at $444,907.

The Skid Steer Guy bid was $68,000 less than the next low bid, Niggemann said.

The difference between the Skid Steer Guy bid and the McCabe Construction bid was $85,000.

Skid Steer Guy had the low bid by $68,000, and now the company is losing another $15,400 by paying the additional engineering fees, Niggemann said.

“We saved a ton of money on this project, and they did a good job,” she said.

The Colfax Village Board voted unanimously to approve the additional engineering fees of $15,400 and to charge Skid Steer Guy $15,400 for the fees instead of $25,000 for liquidated damages.

The Colfax Village Board also voted unanimously to make the second pay request to Skid Steer Guy in the amount of $160,980.22.

Voting in favor of the motion were Village President Jody Albricht and Village Trustees Margaret Burcham, Carey Davis, Jeff Prince and Gary Stene.

Village Trustees Mark Halpin and Jen Rud were absent from the meeting.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Village Board:

• Approved waiving the fee for the use the Colfax Fairgrounds for the Colfax school district regarding the Colfax High School homecoming dance and bonfire on October 8 and also authorized the clerk’s office to approve future homecoming events if the request arrives too late to be put onto the Colfax Village Board’s agenda prior to the homecoming events.

• Approved a bartender operator’s license for Deziray Raak (The Outhouse) from October 11, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

• Approved removing the stop sign from the intersection of Riverview Avenue and Viking Drive. The stop sign is not listed in the village’s ordinances.

• Approved an agreement with the Dunn County treasurer to mail out and collect property taxes for the Village of Colfax at a cost of $2.35 per parcel.