Boyceville harriers compete in D-SC meet

MONDOVI – The Boyceville cross country teams capped the regular season by running in the annual Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet which was held under warm temperatures and sunny skies at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi October 14.

Both the boys’ and girls’ squads were able to field full teams last Thursday but came in last both competitions.

Boyceville’s boys placed sixth out of sixth full teams with a score of 160 (Mondovi and Elmwood/Plum City had incomplete teams). Spring Valley won the team title with 44 points with Glenwood City taking second with a 52. Durand senior Parker Schneider, who is also the defending Division 3 state champion, claimed another D-SC crown as he finished first in the field of 65 runners with a time of 17:02.4.

The Lady Bulldogs came in seventh after scoring a 138. Durand edged Colfax for the girls title by just four points, 51 to 55, despite Vikings’ junior Molly Heidorn winning her third consecutive conference championship in 20:42.6. There were 55 girls competing overall.

Senior Brian Johnson was the top finishers for Boyceville’s boys’ team as he placed 25th after crossing the finish with a time of 20:50.9.

A pair of freshmen were the next to finish. Just a second and one spot separated Caleb Olson and Michael Montgomery. Olson trucked to the finish in 21:48.8 to take 33rd with Montgomery on his heels taking 34th in 21:49.8.

The boys’ third and fourth runners were junior Dean Olson and freshman Aidan Madison. Olson ran a 245:24.3 to place 53rd with Madison finished one spot behind after running a 24:34.7.

The Bulldogs sixth and final runner was freshman Dominic Anderson. He ran a 27:33.8 to come in 61st.

Junior Haylie Rasmussen and sophomore Jaden Stevens once again paced the Lady Bulldogs in Mondovi. Rasmussen was 16th after a run of 23:20.5 with Stevens being timed at 24:00.4 to place 20th.

Boyceville’s third and fourth lady runners to cross the finish were sophomore Sarah Stoveren in 35th with a 26:21.4 and freshman Lauren Becker, who was 37th with a time of 26:34.9.

Completing the team scoring was junior Rachael Montgomery as she took 52nd in 30:22.3.

Senior Shiloh Wheeldon rounded out Boyceville’s day by taking 55th in 32:48.8.

The Bulldogs will host this Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional meet at Tiffany Creek Elementary with running set to start at 11 a.m.