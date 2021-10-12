Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report now available

MADISON – As the brisk air of fall returns, Wisconsin’s magical changing leaves are returning too, and with Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report, travelers can discover exactly where to find the most vibrant hues before the leaves are gone. Prepare to capture every breathtaking moment of fall with this interactive map that provides the most up-to-date fall color conditions.

The Fall Color Report is supported by more than 100 reporters including chambers of commerce, visitor bureaus, tourism organizations and state park and forest rangers, providing foliage updates for all 72 counties. The Fall Color Report is updated regularly throughout September and October and can be accessed online, or delivered to your email inbox each Thursday along with other ideas for fall activities – just in time to plan a weekend road trip.

“With nearly half of the state covered by forests, travelers can find breathtaking fall color in every corner of the state,” said Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. “Whether it’s hitting one of Wisconsin’s thousands of miles of trails, selecting the perfect pumpkin, taking a bite of a fresh apple cider donut from a local orchard, or booking a Northwoods cabin vacation, I encourage travelers to get outside and enjoy the magic of fall before it’s gone! There’s no better place to start planning your fall getaway than with Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report.”

In addition to tracking peak color, the Fall Color Report helps travelers easily view a 3-day weather forecast, as well as nearby lodging, dining and suggestions for things to do while taking in fall color in a particular area. For more ideas for fall destination activities, including orchards, pumpkin patches, scenic fall train rides, corn mazes, state parks, cozy cabins, supper clubs and more, visit TravelWisconsin.com.