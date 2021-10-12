St. Croix County extends Health Advisory until Dec. 7

NEW RICHMOND – St. Croix County Public Health has extended their Health Advisory until December 7, 2021. Under Advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age five and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if the following apply:

• The individual is not fully vaccinated or

• The individual is fully vaccinated and is:

-In public indoor settings when the level of community transmission in St. Croix County is at a “substantial” or “high” level. Our current transmission level is updated weekly can be found on the St. Croix County COVID-19 Dashboard.

-At local businesses and workplaces which ask individuals to mask.

-In healthcare settings.

-In K-12 schools (students, staff, and visitors).

-At a place where masks are required by local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.

-If they are residents or employees in a correctional or detention facility, jail, or homeless shelter.

This advisory follows the public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which is based on the latest scientific data on COVID-19. Public Health strongly recommends all residents 12 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone who has medical concerns about the vaccine should talk with a doctor.

On October 4, 2021, St. Croix County had a COVID-19 case rate (rolling 7-day average) of 49 new daily cases per 100,000 population. This rate has dramatically increased compared to the average case rate of 7 cases on August 4, 2021 when the mask advisory was last renewed. In Wisconsin in August 2021 there were 1,413.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population among individuals that were not fully vaccinated. The rate for fully vaccinated individuals was much less at 360 cases per 100,000 population. The rates of hospitalization and death also differed greatly with those that are not fully vaccinated experiencing greater rates of hospitalization and death. Unfortunately, eight residents of St. Croix County died due to COVID-19 being a direct cause or contributing factor in their death during September of 2021. At the time of their death, six of these individuals were between the ages of 60-69 years old, one individual was between 70-79 years old, and one individual was between the ages of 80-89 years old.

COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters

As of October 4, 2021, only 53.2% of residents of St. Croix County have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 there is less risk of people in our community experiencing preventable health issues and loss of life. The vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. are widely available and have been proven safe and effective in the fight against COVID-19.

The CDC recently recommended that people 65 and older and certain populations who are at high risk of COVID-19 receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer vaccine series.

Eligibility for COVID-19 Booster Doses:

• Your first doses must have been the Pfizer vaccine.

• It must have been six months since your second dose of Pfizer.

• People who should register:

-People 65 years and older.

-All residents in long-term care.

-People ages 50-64 years with certain underlying medical conditions.

• People who may register:

-People ages 18-49 years with certain underlying medical conditions.

-People ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. Occupations include front line essential workers and health care workers.

Public Health holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Monday from noon to 4pm at the Services Center in New Richmond. Those who want to get a vaccine or vaccine booster at these clinics are asked to sign up using the form on the vaccine page of the St. Croix County Website. The Pfizer vaccine is available at these clinics for anyone 12 and older.

Where can I find more information?

If anyone has questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, we encourage them to talk with their doctor or a health professional. You can find more information about the Health Advisory and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the St. Croix County website:

• Health Advisory Webpage: https://www.sccwi.gov/951/Health-Advisory

• COVID-19 Vaccines: https://sccwi.gov/982/COVID-19-Vaccine