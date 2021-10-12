Emilee Burcham-Scofield named Sept. Youth of the Month

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Emilee Burcham-Scofield of Colfax High School as the September Youth of the Month. Optimists have honored talented and accomplished youth such as Emilee for the past few decades.

Emilee Burcham-Scofield has been a leader at Colfax High School, serving as her class president for three years, student council president in her senior year, a member of the National Honor Society and Letter Club. Faculty at Colfax High School selected her to attend the Wisconsin Leadership Seminar. In addition to a strong academic record, Emilee has lettered in basketball, softball, cross country and bowling, and has been part of the Colfax Science Olympiad team. She has been accepted at several colleges already, and once she makes her final choice, plans to study kinesiology and exercise science.

The Menomonie Optimist Club has served the youth of Dunn County for over 45 years through programs such as Youth of the Month, dictionaries for every third-grade student in the county, scholarships and other youth oriented programs.