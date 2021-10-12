CMBRG meets October 17

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group will meet Sunday, October 17, at 4:30 p.m. in Tower Park next to the Colfax Municipal Building.

In case of inclement weather, the group will meet at Cafe II Coffee Shop & Bakery on Main Street, a half block south of Tower Park.

Anyone who is interested in the preservation of the Colfax Municipal Building is welcome to attend the meeting.