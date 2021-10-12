CHS Class of 1952 hold reunion

CLASS OF 1952 — The Colfax High School Class of 1952 met on Saturday, September 18, at Whitetail Country Club. Pictured from the left, back row: Virginia Swartz Fjelsted, Leila Moen Stoll, Norman Knutson, Donald Hammer, Carl Thompson, Richard Johnson, James Gehring. Front row from left: Carol Scharlau Stuckert, Faylene Keilholz Howe, Janice Gehring Olson, Betty Nygaard Stoll, Janet Johnson Creaser, Irene Moyer Wulle, Dale Rostamo. Not pictured is LeRoy Lee. —photo submitted
TWINS — Janice Gehring Olson and James Gehring, twin brother and sister, attended the reunion for the Class of 1952 at Whitetail Country Club September 18. —photo submitted