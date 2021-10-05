2020-21 Wildlife Survey Results now available

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced thatresults for the latest wildlife reports are now available on the DNR website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/reports.html

The wildlife reports are divided into surveys addressing five species groups, including small game, big game, waterfowl, furbearers and nongame. The wildlife surveys are conducted throughout 2020-2021 by DNR staff and dedicated volunteers. The DNR’s wildlife program managers use the survey results to help make decisions on species management.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in these studies, whether through observation reports, survey participation or harvest registration,” said Brian Dhuey, DNR Wildlife Population and Harvest Assessment Specialist. “This continued commitment to wildlife enables the DNR to make data-driven decisions on how to best manage species in our state.”

These reports were made possible through federal funding authorized by the Wildlife Restoration Act commonly known as the Pittman-Robertson Act.