Panthers pounce on Bulldogs for conference volleyball win

BOYCEVILLE — COVID-related issues not only sidelined some of Boyceville’s volleyball athletes last week but the entire coaching staff.

But, former head coach Corrie Roemhild and volunteer Kathy Joles stepped up and took the reins and led the Bulldogs into their Dunn-St. Croix opener at home against Durand last Thursday. Meanwhile first-year head coach Jenna Behrends and assistant Rochelle Olson were under quarantine due to close-contact tracing.

The Bulldogs showed some bite in the opening set as they bested the Panthers 25-16.

But, Durand flipped that script in the next two games, winning both 25-15, to go ahead two sets to one.

Boyceville jumped out to a nice lead in the fourth set going ahead by as many as eight points but Durand rallied to win the set and the September 16 match 25-21.

Libby Bygd had nine of the Bulldogs 27 kills with Ella Holden and Lacota Brown adding five each while Hailey Hanestad had four.

Bygd also had two of Boyceville’s four service aces and led with three blocks. Holden, Harper Olson, and Cambrie Reisimer had two blocks each.

Ella Holden also finished with a team-high 20 digs, Torrie Bland came up with 13, Hanestad finished with a dozen, and Brown tallied nine. In the four-set contest, Boyceville finished with 68 digs.

The Bulldogs have three matches this week, all on the road. They were in Spring Valley last night, go to Prairie Farm on Thursday, and will compete in the Cameron Invitation this Saturday. Boyceville then returns home next Tuesday, September 28 to host Colfax.