St. Croix County Board approves tentative supervisory district plan

By Cara L. Dempski

HUDSON – On September 9, the St Croix County Board of Supervisors approved a tentative plan for supervisory districts meant to provide equal representation for all county residents considering the population has grown by 10.9 percent since the 2010 census. The County did not receive 2020 Census data until August 16, 2021. The tentative plan approves districts with rough populations of 4,300. There was brief mention of a final plan being approved in November so municipalities split into multiple districts would have ample time to complete warding plans prior to the April 2022 elections.

Jonathan Shorewood of Clifton, Larson, Allen, LLP presented a short summary of the 2020 audit, during which he reported county finances are sufficient to cover six months of operating expenses without needing a tax levy. County Administrator Ken Witt reported revenues and expenditures are currently a little over 55 percent more than projected in the budget for the first six months of the year.

A resolution amending the 2021 budget passed, as did a library levy.

Several departments made reports before the meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m. Judge Nordstrand gave Supervisors a brief summary of treatment court and its activities. He noted some of his cases are closely tied to child protection cases, indicating his approval of assistance from Court Appointed Special Advocates to determine the best actions to take for children in out-of-home placements due to abuse or neglect stemming from drug or alcohol usage.

The County board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet next at 5 p.m. on October 3.