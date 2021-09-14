Spring Valley Stagehands back on stage with “How I Became a Pirate”

Submitted by Lori Peterson, Spring Valley Stagehands

SPRING VALLEY, WI –The Spring Valley Stagehands are making a return to the stage with veteran Ann Turner’s direction of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE. What child doesn’t daydream of being a pirate? Of sailing the Seven Seas, having swash-buckling adventures with the mates and searching for buried treasure? Jeremy Jacob’s day at the beach with his family is interrupted when a pirate ship sails into view, skull and crossbones flying. Soon Captain Braid Beard and his band of comical pirates land ashore looking for an expert digger to join their crew. They enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Boarding the ship, the Captain and pirate crew share with him the ins and outs of a pirate’s life at sea. Jeremy is instructed on how to talk like a pirate and schooled in pirate manners and etiquette (or the lack thereof). In turn, Jeremy shares with them what a typical kid’s day is like and the wondrous game of soccer. The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure and story of finding one’s own heart – a path that can’t be found on any treasure map! This musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, is based upon the children’s book written by Melinda Long and illustrated by David Shannon. The cast includes Ezra Suave (Jeremy Jacobs); Matt Summers (Braid Beard, the Pirate Captain – a man of girth with a “braided beard” on his chin); Jae Anderson (Max – with her stuffed parrot Petey on her shoulder); Dee Roesler (Seymour Braunschwagger –trusted first mate); Jade DuMond (Pierre – the ship’s cook, an expert in French cooking); Carter Turner (Scurvy Dog – second mate, with a tendency to bark); Lori Peterson (Swill – a philosophical intellectual blamed for everything that goes wrong); and Wade Gardner (Sharktooth – the most feared pirate in all the seven seas, who’s really just a sensitive guy). Put October 1-2 and 7-9 at 7pm and October 3, 8, and 9 at 2pm on your calendar now and make plans to join this hilarious troupe of bumbling, grumbling, and not-too-scary pirates on a sea of adventure! All performances will be held at the Stagehands Theatre, S234 McKay Avenue in Spring Valley. Tickets are available to reserve by calling the theater at 715-778-4475 or can be purchased at the door.

Special Notes on COVID-19: There is nothing more important to the Stagehands than the happiness, health, safety, and well-being of every person who comes through our doors. In this spirit and consistent with the recommendations of the CDC, WI Department of Health Services, and the Pierce County Department of Public Health, we strongly suggest that all patrons wear a mask at all times inside the theatre. Hand sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance and in the restrooms, and all hard services inside the building will be cleaned after every performance. We will limit seating to 50% of capacity and ask that patrons sit in family pods with good spacing between family groups.