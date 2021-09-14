Four homicide victims found in Town of Sheridan corn field

TOWN OF SHERIDAN — Four people have been found murdered in a corn field in the Town of Sheridan.

According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department issued Monday evening, at shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, September 12, the Dunn County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a death in the Town of Sheridan.

The homicide victims were found in an abandoned black SUV that had been driven into a standing field of corn, and the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area, the news release states.

According to a news release issued earlier in the day on Monday, the sheriff’s department was requesting any information about someone walking in the Town of Sheridan or going to residences, asking for a ride, early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.

The earlier news release also asked residents in the Town of Sheridan to secure their doors and to be aware of their surroundings.

After learning more in the course of the investigation, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department does not believe there is any present danger to members of the public who are in the area.

Anyone who may have information that could be related to this incident or who may have seen a black SUV with Minnesota license plates in the area is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department at 715-232-1348.

A second dark-colored SUV may have been traveling with the black SUV and may be related to the murders, the news release notes.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice crime lab are assisting the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

More information may be released as the investigation develops.