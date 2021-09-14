Elk Mound Village Board approves increase to water rates

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Cara L. Dempski

ELK MOUND — On Sept. 7 the Elk Mound Village Board approved a 3 percent increase to water rates to help catch up on rate increases that should have happened in the past. It has been several years since the last rate increase. Those with a 5/8-inch water meter will see an increase from $21.56 to $22.21 monthly. The current volume rate is dollars $4.51 per thousand gallons for the first 10,000 gallons. This will increase to $4.65 per thousand gallons for the first 10,000 gallons. The water increase will occur as soon as possible. An increase to sewer rates is still under consideration.

The Board also approved a resolution regarding village ATV/UTV routes; those seeking more information should contact the Village Hall.

Trustees also approved a 10-year lease for a billboard from Lamar Companies on village property for $500 per year.

There was discussion over whether to keep a local ordinance not allowing dogs in village parks. The vote allowed the ordinance to remain in place.

Finally, there was a lengthy discussion over approving Police Chief Weinberger’s request to attend the Northwestern Institute for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command to be held in River Falls from mid-January to mid-March 2022. It was decided to hold off on a final decision until Weinberger is able to present more information about law enforcement staffing while he’s gone, and until it’s determined if he can reserve a seat now without having to fully commit to the entire 10-week training session, in order to allow board members more time to decide.

Village president, Steven Abraham, indicated he plans to solicit more public input from residents via his monthly newsletter column.

The next Village Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 20.