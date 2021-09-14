DC jury finds Boyceville man guilty of child sexual assault

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — A Dunn County jury has found a 49-year-old Boyceville man guilty on two felony counts related to the repeated sexual assault of a child.

Following a three-day trial in Dunn County Circuit Court that began on August 31, the jury found Timothy Scott Cocherell guilty on both counts.

The jurors were excused for deliberation around noon on September 2 and returned with verdict a little more than two hours later, according to online court records.

Judge James Peterson revoked Cocherell’s bail, remanded him into custody and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Cocherell’s attorney, John Leunig, asked the judge not to revoke bail and asked that Cocherell be allowed to continue working.

Bail was set for Cocherell with a $1,000 signature bond in May of 2019.

The defendant was convicted on a very serious felony, said Judge Peterson, who declined to allow Cocherell to remain free on bail.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled in Dunn County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. November 17.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim told an officer from the Boyceville Police Department that Cocherell had been sexually assaulting her since she was 12 or 13 years old.

When the officer reviewed e-mail messages Cocherell had sent to the victim, the officer discovered a number of Victoria’s Secret advertisements.

The victim said she did not know why Cocherell sent her the advertisements because she had never ordered anything from Victoria’s Secret.

The repeated sexual assault of a child with at least three violations of first or second degree sexual assault is a Class C felony.

A Class C felony carries a possible penalty of a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to 40 years in state prison.