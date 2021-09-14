Colfax football cancelled, again

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

For the second straight week, Colfax’s football game had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues.

Home games against conference opponents Clear Lake and Cadott, which were to be played on September 3 and 10, respectively, had to be cancelled when members of the Vikings’ squad tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both contests have been counted as 2-0 forfeit losses for the Vikings which are now 0-2 in Dunn-St. Croix play and 1-3 overall.

Colfax is slated to play in Boyceville this Friday evening, September 17.