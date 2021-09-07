Topper volleyball competes in Amery, Durand

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Glenwood City’s volleyball teams were kept busy in their second week of the 2021 season as they competed in a pair of tournaments prior to the Labor Day break.

The Hilltoppers made the short trek to Amery August 31 to partake in a triangular and then traveled south to Durand two days later where they competed in a quadrangular.

Although, the local squads were unable to secure any match wins, they did gain valuable court experience.

In Amery last Tuesday, Glenwood City’s varsity team fell to both the Spooner Rails and host Warriors. The Toppers opened the match against Amery with a 25-16 win over the Warriors in the first set before losing the next two and the match on scores of 13-25 and 12-15. Spooner also downed GC two sets to one but no scores were available prior to Tuesday morning’s press time.

The Glenwood City junior varsity and C-team also came up short in Amery. The JV fell to Spooner 2-1 in its opening match of the triangular 19-25, 25-22, and 14-16 losing in straight sets to Amery by identical scores of 22-25.

The C-team pushed both Spooner and Amery to three sets but lost 1-2 in both contests. The Rails bested the Topper C-squad 22-25, 29-27 and 15-4, while the Warrior prevailed 25-21, 12-25, and 15-8.

In the Durand quad on Thursday, September 2, the Hilltoppers’ varsity and junior varsity both came up empty handed suffering losses to Cochrane-Fountain City, Pepin/Alma and Durand.

The Toppers’ varsity lost all three of its matches in two sets. Cochrane-Fountain City got the best of the local in the varsity quad opener with wins of 25-12 and 25-11, the host Panthers took the win with scores of 25-14 and 25-20 and Pepin/Alma scored wins of 25-20 and 25-18 over GC.

The junior varsity lost all three sets to C-FC 16-25, 15-25, and 4-15, then lost in two to the host Panthers 12-25 and 20-25 before wrapping up the quad with a 1-2 loss to the Eagles of Pepin/Alma by scores of 25-21, 17-25, and 10-15.

The C-team did not compete in Durand.

Glenwood City (1-7) will be in Elk Mound this Thursday, September 9 for another quad meet. The Toppers will then travel back to Elk Mound the following Thursday, September 16 to open Dunn-St. Croix conference play.