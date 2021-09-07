Gov. Evers, DHS announce extension of the $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that eligibility for the $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program will be extended to Sun., Sept. 19, 2021. The program opened Aug. 20 and is available to anyone ages 12 and up in Wisconsin who gets their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 19.

Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This extended deadline provides an opportunity for even more people to get vaccinated.

“We’re excited to see so many Wisconsinites across the state rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and safety of themselves and others and claiming their $100 reward,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m glad to be able to extend this program to give others the opportunity to take advantage of this great offer, and to do their part to help protect our state and stop the spread of the Delta variant.”

In order to receive the $100 reward, Wisconsin residents will need to register by filling out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064 to register over the phone. Information submitted will be used to verify that individuals have a valid first COVID-19 vaccine dose reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19.

Rewards cards will be mailed to the individual’s Wisconsin address and may take six to eight weeks to be mailed to participants. Registration for the program will remain open until Sept. 30, 2021, but only those who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose within the program window are eligible for the $100 reward.

For more information on the reward program, visit the DHS $100 reward page or call 844-684-1064. Language assistance is available. To find a COVID-19 vaccine location in your community, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.

“The science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the highly contagious Delta variant by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “All three COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting vaccinated now can help protect our state as we brace for this current surge, and it can put $100 in your pocket.”

The $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program is part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant by encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated. Wisconsin continues to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19. While vaccination is the most important layer of protection against COVID-19, with the high-level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, DHS is urging everyone to add additional layers of protection including wearing a mask, staying home when feeling sick, and thinking carefully about the activities you are attending.