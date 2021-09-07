Colfax spikers take Clear Lake to five sets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CLEAR LAKE — “What a match!” exclaimed Colfax head coach Pam Meredith following her volleyball charges showdown in Clear Lake August 31.

The Vikings pushed the Warriors, who were undefeated and WIAA Division 4 state champions in 2019 and reached last year’s D3 sectional tournament, to five sets before falling three sets to two in the road contest played last Tuesday.

In a match that went back-and-forth all evening long, with Colfax winning sets two and three – 25-16 and 25-22 – while Clear Lake claimed the first and fourth sets on tight 25-21 and 25-23 triumphs, the host Warriors sealed the match victory with four straight points in the fifth and final set to win 15-11.

“Very, very good match by us!” stated Meredith. “Although I’m disappointed with a loss I am very pleased with how we played – best I have seen us yet!”

“Clear Lake has some tall and aggressive hitters and we were able to keep the ball in play against them so that is something for us to build on,” she added.

Meredith noted that her squad spent much of the opening set just trying to get their bearings which caused the Vikings, who are listed as honorable mention in some early-season state polling, to fall behind 8-15. But Colfax kept fighting and behind some good serves and serve receives were able to close to within 20-22. But a missed clutch serve and an attack error on consecutive plays allowed Clear Lake to claim a 25-21 first-set win.

With the opening-game jitters behind them, Colfax jumped out early in the second set and using aggressive serves and attacks and taking advantage of some missed attack by Clear Lake easily took the win 25-16.

The Vikings, however, found themselves trailing once again midway through the third set. Down 9-13, Colfax rallied to knot the score at 15 all. The squads exchanged leads a couple of times before Maci Harvey registered back-to-back kills with assists by McKenna Shipman to give the Vikings a 25-22 victory.

The Warriors started strong in the fourth set, taking a 5-0 advantage on their service game before Meredith asked for a time out. Colfax scored a point following the break but Clear Lake ran off six straight points to go ahead 11-1, forcing Meredith to use another time out.

“I discussed our lack of communication and good passing footwork on serve receive,” said Meredith of her second time-out chat.

Meredith’s ladies responded as they began to battle back but still found themselves down 11-19.

But that is when Colfax drew a hot hand.

Following a spike error on the Warriors, Colfax ran off a succession of points starting with a Jada Anderson kill which was followed by Madison Barstad’s ace serve, a Harvey kill, back-to-back block kills from Anderson with another by Jeanette Hydukovich and, finally, yet another Harvey kill off a Barstad assist that pulled the Vikings to within three points of their host at 19-22.

Unfortunately, Colfax was unable to complete the comeback as Clear Lake went on to prevail by a slim 25-23 margin.

“But we saw just how gritty we could be,” said Meredith of the set four comeback attempt.

The fifth and final set, which is played to 15 points with a two-point winning margin, was tied on a couple of occasions – 8-8 and 11 – but Clear Lake came up with consecutive kills coupled with a Vikings’ hitting error and one final kill shot gave the Warriors a 15-11 fifth set and match win.

Despite the loss, Meredith gave kudos to several of her players following the Clear Lake performance.

“Madison Barstad and Maci Harvey are a dynamic duo on the floor, working hard to get their teammates to follow their lead in energy and confidence,” said the coach.

“Jada Anderson had some great digs and timely blocks – we would like to see her be more of an offensive threat as she has the ability to put the ball on the floor. McKenna Shipman is doing a great job in her first varsity season as a setter – she works hard stays upbeat and has a high learning curve and will get better and better every match,” continued Meredith.

“Jeanette Hydukovich did not get to play the seven matches at the Stout Sprawl due to an injury and this was her first time back on the floor. She, too, came up with some big blocks but she needs to gain confidence in her attack approach. Lexi Schindler, Katelyn Sarauer and Rachael Shipley did a great job in the back row serving and playing defense for us,” she concluded.

Statistically, Maci Harvey led with 18 of the Vikings’ 46 kills with Jada Anderson and Madison Barstad adding nine and eight, respectively. Harvey also had 17 of the squad’s 63 digs with Anderson tallying 15, McKenna Shipman had nine, Katelyn Sarauer finished with eight, Barstad seven and Lexi Schindler six. Also, Schindler and Barstad each had three of Colfax’s nine assists.

Colfax (6-4) traveled to Somerset last evening (September 7). The Vikings will open conference play on Thursday, September 15 when they host Mondovi.