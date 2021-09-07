C/EM girl golfers take third in CloverCroix opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

MONDOVI — The 2021 CloverCroix girls’ golf season got underway last Tuesday, August 31 at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi.

The Colfax/Elk Mound squad finished in third place at the conference opener after tallying a score of 242.

Regis/Altoona, who had the top three individual players in the meet, won the team title with a low score of 178 as it easily outdistanced runner-up Osseo-Fairchild who finished with a 214. Stanley-Boyd came in fourth with a 255.

Host and newest of the CloverCroix, Mondovi, had just one varsity golfer so it did not receive a team score.

Colfax/Elk Mound was led by senior Olivia Clickner who shot a 54 over the nine-hole course to finish ninth out of the 21 lady golfers.

The other four varsity golfers for C/EM finished in 13th through 16th place. Seniors Emma Nechanicky (13th) carded a 60, Ella Reese (14th) shot a 61 and Brynna Streifel (15th) had a 67, while sophomore Josie Seehaver scored a 68 to finish in a three-way tie for 16th.

Only Colfax/Elk Mound and Regis/Altoona had complete squads in the junior varsity match where Regis/Altoona won 252 to 284 over the locals.

In that junior varsity competition, Colfax/Elk Mound’s Selena Clickner shot a 64, Olivia Schindler a 70, Grace Shafer had a 72, Anne Baier a 78, and Abigail Werner rounded out the team with an 80 score.

The local linksters will enjoy a short holiday break for Labor Day before returning to Mondovi next Tuesday, September 7 for the second CloverCroix match with another to follow on Thursday, September 9 at Stanley-Boyd.

Colfax/Elk Mound will host a conference meet on Tuesday, September 14 at Whitetail.