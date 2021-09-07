C/EM girl golfers take third in CloverCroix opener
MONDOVI — The 2021 CloverCroix girls’ golf season got underway last Tuesday, August 31 at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi.
The Colfax/Elk Mound squad finished in third place at the conference opener after tallying a score of 242.
Regis/Altoona, who had the top three individual players in the meet, won the team title with a low score of 178 as it easily outdistanced runner-up Osseo-Fairchild who finished with a 214. Stanley-Boyd came in fourth with a 255.
Host and newest of the CloverCroix, Mondovi, had just one varsity golfer so it did not receive a team score.
Colfax/Elk Mound was led by senior Olivia Clickner who shot a 54 over the nine-hole course to finish ninth out of the 21 lady golfers.
The other four varsity golfers for C/EM finished in 13th through 16th place. Seniors Emma Nechanicky (13th) carded a 60, Ella Reese (14th) shot a 61 and Brynna Streifel (15th) had a 67, while sophomore Josie Seehaver scored a 68 to finish in a three-way tie for 16th.
Only Colfax/Elk Mound and Regis/Altoona had complete squads in the junior varsity match where Regis/Altoona won 252 to 284 over the locals.
In that junior varsity competition, Colfax/Elk Mound’s Selena Clickner shot a 64, Olivia Schindler a 70, Grace Shafer had a 72, Anne Baier a 78, and Abigail Werner rounded out the team with an 80 score.
The local linksters will enjoy a short holiday break for Labor Day before returning to Mondovi next Tuesday, September 7 for the second CloverCroix match with another to follow on Thursday, September 9 at Stanley-Boyd.
Colfax/Elk Mound will host a conference meet on Tuesday, September 14 at Whitetail.