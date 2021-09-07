Bulldog spikers take bite out of Eagles, come up empty in Fall Creek quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After opening the new season at home the previous week, the Boyceville volleyball team went on the road for matches in Pepin and Fall Creek last week.

The Bulldogs made the long trip to Pepin last Tuesday to wrap up the month of August where they fell behind two sets to nothing to the Eagles of Pepin/Alma. But, these Bulldogs showed some tenacity and determination as they rallied to win the next three sets and claim the victory.

Unfortunately, Boyceville was unable to build on the momentum of their come-from-behind win when they drove east to Fall Creek two days later for a quadrangular. The Bulldogs lost all three of its contests falling 1-2 to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and in straight sets to Owen-Withee, and host Fall Creek.

Pepin/Alma

Boyceville had its back against the wall when it lost the first two sets to the Eagles by identical scores of 19-25 in an August 31 match in Pepin.

The Bulldogs, however, found their bark and bite and rallied to win the next three sets; 25-22, 25-22, and 15-11, to claim the win.

“That match was so much fun,” said first-year Bulldogs’ head coach Jenna Behrends.

“We played well particularly in the final three sets,” she added.

Fall Creek Quad

Boyceville never found its rhythm at the September 2 quad in Fall Creek.

After winning the opening set of the tournament, a 25-18 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Boyceville lost its next six sets in a row to finish 0-3 on the night.

Their namesakes from C-W rallied to win the final two sets and the match by scores of 26-24 and 15-9.

Boyceville then fell in straight sets to Owen-Withee and host Fall Creek.

The Blackhawks of O-W beat the Bulldogs on identical scores of 25-21, and in the finale, the Crickets dominated Boyceville winning lopsided decisions of 25-8 and 25-6.

The Lady Bulldogs have a pair of tune-ups prior to opening conference play on September 16 when they host Durand. Boyceville was in Webster last evening (Tuesday, September 7) for a triangular and then travels to Amery Thursday, September 9.