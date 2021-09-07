Bulldog cross country teams compete at Bruce Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BRUCE — On yet another hot day, the Boyceville girls’ finished eighth out of eight complete teams at the Bruce Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, August 31.

The boys had only four runners and did not record a team score in the field of seven teams.

With 87 girls crossing the finish line, the Bulldogs were led by Jaden Stevens in 22nd place with a time of 25:07 in the 5K competition. Sarah Stoveren was behind her in 39th at 27:00, Lauren Becker was next in 57th place at 29:06, Rachel Montgomery was in the 80th spot in 33:45 and Shiloh Wheeldon added an 82nd finish at 34:17. (Haylie Rasmussen also ran and finished behind Stevens but a score was not recorded for her).

Claudia Lasiowski of Chequamegon won the race in 20:44 while fellow Dunn-St. Croix Conference rivals Colfax won the team championship.

For the boys, Michael Montgomery was the first Bulldog to clock in, placing 49th out of 93 racers, at 23:29 with Brian Johnson behind him for 68th place at 25:09. Dean Olson crossed the line for 87th place in 30:31 while Aiden Madison was 92nd in 32:35.

Mike Brown of Butternut was the boys champion with a time of 17:50 and Chequamegon won the team title.

“Our first two meets have been run in hot weather,” coach Jacob Peterson said. “But the kids have been running strong through it. Even with the heat and running on a more difficult course, we had a few kids set personal records by over a minute. It’s great to see that type of improvement this time of year. We should be running a full team for the boys in the upcoming meets,” he added.

Boycveille ran in Webster yesterday and will be in Somerset on Thursday, September 9, at Fall Creek on Saturday, September 11 and in Rice Lake at UW-Barron County next Tuesday, September 14.