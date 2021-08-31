Vikings crush Cardinals for first win of the season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

STRUM — The Viking football team had to wait an extra day but the wait was worth it as they traveled to Strum to play the Eleva-Strum Cardinals for their second game of the season August 28.

With the forecast of rain Friday night, the game was changed to late Saturday morning, and on the bright, sunny day, Colfax took complete control midway through the third quarter, resulting in a 42-0 win over the Cardinals. The Vikings are now 1-1 for the season and begin Dunn-St. Croix action at home against Clear Lake this Friday night.

The first quarter was slow going for both teams with several penalties called and a couple of fumbles lost.

The Vikings were forced to punt on their first possession but the defense forced a Cardinal fumble with Aiden McKee falling on the ball. Viking quarterback Bryce Sikora connected with Tristan Lenz for a 12-yard pass on third down and McKee ran for a first down to the E-S 46. Asher Pecha rushed for another first down but a penalty on the Vikings moved the ball back five yards. On a third and 15, the Vikings got a break on a pass interference call on E-S, giving them a first down. After Pecha scampered around the left side to the E-S 17, Sikora hit tight end Nick Jensen, who broke a few tackles, for six points. The two-point run attempt was stuffed but Colfax was up 6-0.

The Cardinals were forced to punt after three plays and the Vikings took over at the Cardinal 48.

Pecha ran for another first down and on fourth and two, McKee tried to get outside on a sweep and appeared to be stopped. But a horse collar tackle by the E-S defender gave the Vikings a first down at the 30. Sikora found a hole and ran to the two and McKee took it in from there on the next play. Another two-point attempt was thwarted and it was 12-0 early in the second quarter.

The Colfax defense stood tall again and forced another Cardinal fumble with Ashton Greenwell falling on the ball. But one play later, the Vikings fumbled it away to their opponents.

After the Viking defensive back broke up a pass attempt, another fumble by E-S was recovered by Mark Solberg at the Viking 37.

Another pass interefernce call on E-S moved the ball upfield, but the Vikings gave it back via another fumble.

Camron Molina stuffed the Cardinal runner for a two-yard loss and an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the Vikings the ball back.

After Sikora threw a couple of incomplete passes, his third pass resulted in another pass interference call on the Cardinals, giving the Vikings a first down at the two. Pecha blasted it in from there, and repeated the process for the two-point conversion making it 20-0 with around three minutes left in the half.

The Cardinals were not giving in, however as they started at their own 31 after the kickoff and moved downfield quickly. A long third-down run could have been a touchdown if Brison Tuschl had not chased down the runner for the tackle at the Viking 35. A personal foul penalty on Colfax put the ball at the 18, then three running plays put the ball at the five. Pecha broke up a pass attempt and three defenders covered the intended E-S receiver on fourth down, knocking the ball away to end the half.

The second half started like the first half ended, with the Colfax defense in control as they stopped four running plays by the Cardinals, giving them the ball back at mid-field. They didn’t do much on offense though, and Sikora punted it away.

Another stop by the Viking defense had E-S punting again, but the snap went over the punter’s head and he had to fall on it in the end zone for a safety to make it 22-0 for Colfax.

It was all Colfax from there on out as they wore the Cardinal defense down.

After taking the kickoff to the E-S 41, a screen pass to Jensen gained eight yards and another pass to Kade Anderson gained 22 to the 12-yard line. After two short running plays and an incomplete pass, Sikora found Elijah Entzminger in the corner of the end zone for six points. The two-point run was stuffed but it was 28-0 with 2:58 left in the third quarter.

E-S turned the ball over to Colfax on fourth down and with the ball at their own 39, Sikora broke through the line and scampered down the left side for a 61-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 Viking lead with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

Moving into the final quarter, the Vikings kept the ball on the ground as Aiden McKee scored on a 38-yard run and Brian Tuschl ran the two-point conversion in for final points of the game. And with that two-point conversion it was running clock time at 42-0.

With under four minutes left, Colfax freshman Theo Hovde stepped in front of an E-S pass for an interception and the Vikings ran the clock out with three running plays.

“Our game plan this week was similar to our plan for our first game,” coach DeMoe said. “But we put the time in on blocking and leverage over the defense. We still have room for improvement, but it was much better than week one. Defensively, we changed what we were doing with the absence of Colin Bohl. (Bohl, a senior and leading tackler for the team was injured in the first game and is out for the season). He will be a hard player to replace, but we have to play to our size upfront and try to control the line of scrimmage. This is exactly the win we needed heading into conference play,” he added.

Sikora was the leading rusher for the Vikings, gaining 124 yards on six carries and one touchdown, McKee nearly hit the 100 yard mark with 98 yards on 13 attempts with one score, Brian Tuschl ran for 34 yards on just three carries with one TD, Pecha added 23 yards on six tries, Anderson ran three times for 10 yards and Drew Buchner tacked on two yards on his only carry.

Sikora did all the passing, completing five of 12 for 84 yards and two TDs. Two of those completions were to Jensen for 53 yards and one score, Entzminger snared one pass for a 12 yard touchdown, and Anderson, McKee and Lenz all snagged one pass.

On the defensive side, Dylyn Hiitola was a beast, recording nine tackles and assisting on several more, Jensen collected seven tackles, Pecha and Solberg both had five and Greenwell added four.