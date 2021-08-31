Viking netters win home quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball squad started its 2021 season with a bang, winning all three matches as they hosted a quadrangular meet with Melrose-Mindoro, Ellsworth and Clayton August 24.

The Vikings began the day with a 25-7, 25-13, 15-8 win against Melrose-Mindoro. Madison Barstad recorded four kills, four ace serves and six assists, Jada Anderson added three kills and four digs, Jeanette Hydukovich contributed with three kills and a pair of aces, McKenna Shipman finished with two kills, five digs and a team leading eight assists, Maci Harvey added two kills, four aces and a team high 10 digs while Aliyah Rihn slammed a pair of kill shots.

Coach Pam Meredith was forced to do some quick thinking after Hydukovich was injured early in the match against Ellsworth. The Vikings showed their resiliency after dropping the first set 25-22 than bouncing back with a 25-17 and 15-2 win to take the match.

“We had to make some quick changes to our lineup,” Meredith said. “And we found out how gritty and determined we can be, Versatility and determination appear to be our strength which we will need as we head to the Stout Sprawl this weekend without Hydukovich on the floor,” she added.

Colfax managed to smack 29 kills in the match with Harvey leading the way with 13 while Barstad slammed six to go with four from Anderson. Serving was a positive as Harvey collected four aces to go with two each from Barstad and Lexi Schindler. Defensively, Anderson picked up 11 digs with 10 from Shipman, six by Katelyn Sarauer and three from Rachael Shipley. Barstad was the leading set up person with 11 assists and blocked three shots.

It took three sets for the Vikings to win over Clayton as they won 25-15 the first set, lost 25-19 in the second then pulled out a 15-11 win for the match.

Harvey and Barstad each snacked eight kills and both served up four aces. Anderson slammed four kill shots and Rihn added three kills and a solo block. Barstad was the assist leader again with 12 and denied points with a pair of blocks, Shipman assisted her teammates 11 times, and defensively Harvey finished with 12 digs, Anderson seven and Shipley and Shipman collected five apiece.