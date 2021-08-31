Lady Bulldogs finish 1-2 in season-opening home quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville volleyball squad under first-year head coach Jenna Behrends opened its 2021 season at home last Thursday, August 26.

The Lady Bulldogs, who hosted South Shore, Lake Holcombe, and Spring Valley in the quadrangular meet, finished with a 1-2 mark.

Boyceville drew a tough South Shore team in the opening match of the quad and lost in straight sets – 25-14 and 25-10.

The Bulldogs were able to shake off the setback and returned the favor as it took two-out-of-two from Lake Holcombe in the middle match. After nipping Lake Holcombe 25-23 in the opening set, Boyceville won the second showdown with ease, 25-13.

The euphoria of victory, however, was short lived.

In its final match of the night, Boyceville was dispatched by Spring Valley in two straight sets. After pulling out a 25-23 win in set number one, the Cardinals flew away with the match win thanks to a 25-14 triumph over the Bulldogs in the second and final game.

No team or individual statistics were made available prior to the Tribune Press Reporter’s Tuesday printing.

Boyceville will be logging some mileage this week as it traveled to Pepin Tuesday, August 31 to take on the Eagles of Pepin/Alma before making a trek to Fall Creek this Thursday for an invitational.

Following a brief Labor Day break, the Bulldogs will return to volleyball action next Tuesday, September 7 when it journeys north to Webster for a triangular.