Colfax spikers look for improvements, build on solid foundation in 2021

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — After playing just six matches against three teams in 2020 due to issues with COVID-19 throughout the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, the Colfax volleyball team finished with a record of 4-2.

The Vikings split matches with Elk Mound and Elmwood/Plum City and defeated Boyceville twice. They were the defending conference champions but relinquished their title to Glenwood City who finished 8-1.

The Vikings lost some pretty big players through graduation including outside hitter Bailey Bradford who was second on the team in kills, assist leader Brooklyn Stehling and outside hitter Abby Irwin, who was third in kills. Other girls who played a big part in their success were Rylee Parker, Anna Geissler, Brynn Bergeson and Tyler Noll.

But returning are first team all-conference player senior Madison Barstad along with junior Maci Harvey, the libero last year, and two sophomores who started on varsity as freshmen – outside hitter Jada Anderson and middle hitter Jeanette Hydukovich.

Barstad led the Vikings in kills, was second in assists and third in digs her junior season.

“Madi is a complete all around player who has a huge court presence,” head coach Pam Meredith said. “She is considered small for a middle but is crafty and smart. She is our vocal leader and go to player when things get tough. I am looking forward to her bringing her game to the next level this year.”

Harvey was a second team alll-conference pick a year ago and led the team in digs and ace serves.

“Although her defense continues to be her strongest asset, she has been working on her shot selection and choices and has proven she is a contender as a hitter,” according to Meredith.

“Anderson has been working hard on her approach and arm swing,” Meredith commented.

“She is a strong athlete and when she puts her mind to it she will be a player we look to for kills and digs. Hydukovich has a strong mentality and when she gets a few more matches under her belt, she could be extremely dangerous at the net. The skill development was lower for both girls than it would have been in a normal year due to the short season,” she added.

Other players expected to help out are senior Aliyah Rihn who plays on the right side, sophomore McKenna Shipman, a setter who can also play the right side, junior defensive specialist Rachel Shipley and senior Katelyn Sarauer, a serving specialist and strong defender.

Goals for the team in 2021 are to see a lot of improvements and gains in confidence and fundamentals in a short period of time.

“Our players are practicing hard physically and mentally and our schedule allows us to learn and make mistakes early,” Meredith said. “I think last year’s short season left these young ladies with a desire to accelerate their learning curve. There is no doubt in my mind we will be prepared when conference matches start,” she concluded.

Although they only saw three conference teams last year, Meredith expects Elmwood/Plum City and Elk Mound to be strong in conference play. Glenwood City lost several players via graduation and she is not sure what they have back.

Assisting Meredith this season are Kari Sedivy, Linda Bilodeau, Joan Ebnet and Bryana Buchanan. Colfax started their season with a home quad August 24 with Melrose-Mindoro, Ellsworth and Clayton.

2021 Roster

Seniors: Madison Barstad, Katelyn Sarauer, and Aliyah Rihn.

Juniors: Maci Harvey, Izzy Krueger, Rachael Shipley, and Wendy Perez.

Sophomores: McKenna Shipman, Lexi Schindler, Meadow Keltner, Jada Anderson, Jeanette Hydukovich, Anika Hallquist, Amy Wenzel, Kennedy Shane, Ashley Solberg, and Kelly Turner.

Freshmen: Aubrey Rihn, Emma Medin, Hannah Peterson, Brooklynn Adank-Bruhn, Ava Sedivy, Audrey Ebert, Olivia Runowski, and Lydia Poloski.