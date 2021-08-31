Colfax and Elk Mound compete in Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — The Colfax and Elk Mound volleyball squads participated in the annual Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl over the weekend.

The two-day invitational that featured over 40 schools was held at UW-Stout’s Johnson Fieldhouse last Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28.

The Vikings split their six matches finishing the tournament with a 3-3 record. Colfax had wins over New Richmond, Medford and Prescott and lost to Athens, Barron and Kaukauna.

Elk Mound played in several matches too beating Athens in straight sets while losing in straight sets to Grantsburg. The Mounders outcomes against River Valley, Chippewa Falls and Luck were available as of Monday’s printing deadline.

Colfax (6-3) traveled to Clear Lake last evening (August 31) and will then be off until next Tuesday, September 7 when it plays in Somerset.

Elk Mound (1-2) hosted a quad yesterday and will also take a break for Labor Day before returning to the court on Tuesday, September 7 in Eleva-Strum.

Colfax

After sweeping three matches earlier in the week in its home quadrangular, the Vikings’ record stands at 6-3 heading into the second week.

In the first day of action at the Menomonie Sprawl last Friday, Colfax went 1-2

The Vikings dropped both sets to Barron and Kaukauna and defeated New Richmond 2 sets to one.

The Golden Bears of Barron topped the Vikings 25-18 and 25-10. Jada Anderson had four kills in that match with Madison Barstad and Aliyah Rihn turning in three and two, respectively. Katelyn Sarauer had a pair of aces, McKenna Shipman registered a block and Maci Harvey led with seven digs while Shipman and Anderson each had four.

The Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts rode off with another Friday match in straight sets as they dominated the Vikings by scores of 25-12 and 25-14.

In the match against Kaukauna, Barstad led with a trio of kills, Harvey had two service aces and eight digs, and Shipman tallied five assists.

Colfax’s lone victory in the first day of competition was against the Tigers of New Richmond. After dropping the opening set 8-25, the Vikings rallied to post two straight victories by scores of 25-20 and 15-11 to take the match.

In that contest, Madison Barstad collected eight kills with Maci Harvey registering five, Shipman topped the team with three ace serves, Jada Anderson had seven digs with Shipman adding six along with a team high 13 assists.

Colfax was able to flip the script and its results in the second and final day of play last Saturday finishing 2-1.

The Blue Jays of Athens flew away with a straight sets win over the Vikings on scores of 25-12 and 25-16.

Harvey and Barstad each had five kills to lead Colfax in the Athens match. Harvey also topped the team with nine digs. Aliyah Rihn had a block and Shipman finished with nine assists.

In their match with the Raiders of Medford, the Vikings earned the sweep with wins of 25-18 and 25-19.

Barstad had five kills and four service aces versus the Raiders. Harvey recorded 15 digs while Shipman and Barstad tallied eight and seven assists, respectively.

The first set in the match with Prescott proved to be a marathon as the Cardinals finally prevailed 34-32 but Colfax rallied to take the next two sets and the match with wins of 25-20 and 15-10.

With a total of 33 team kills, Maci Harvey and Jada Anderson were responsible for 13 and nine of those. Shipman again led with three ace serves and 17 assists while Harvey came up with 16 digs to top the squad.

Elk Mound

The Mounders defeated Athens 2-0 in Friday’s tournament action and were swept by Grantsburg in their Saturday showdown.

Elk Mound won 25-20 and 25-18 over the Blue Jays of Athens while Grantsburg nipped the Mounders 25-23 and 25-21.

Unfortunately, neither the scores for Elk Mound’s other tournament matches nor its individuals statistics were posted in time for this week’s edition.

Elk Mound suffered a 1-3 non-conference setback in its season and home opener against Stanley-Boyd last Tuesday, August 24.

The Orioles flew away with the match victory on scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-10.

Again, there was no statistical information available.