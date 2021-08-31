Bulldog runners compete in own Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — Although they didn’t have enough competitors for either the boys or girls to have a team score, several runners from Boyceville’s Cross Country teams ran in their own Boyceville Invitation held on the Tiffany Creek Elementary course Wednesday, August 25.

After working as an assistant coach for the program the past six seasons, Jacob Peterson has taken over the head coaching duties from Corey Day and greeted four boys and seven girls in the first week of practice. Three of those boys and four girls all recorded a time in the meet that was held in pretty hot conditions.

Freshman Michael Montgomery was the first Bulldog boy to cross the finish line for 90th place with a time of 25:14, junior Dean Olson came in next at 29:11 for 113th place and freshman Aiden Madison finished in 117th place at 29:39. Also on the roster is senior Brian Johnson.

There were 131 individuals and 11 teams in the boys’ competition and the race was won by defending Division 3 state champion Parker Schneider from Durand in 17:26. Prescott won the team title.

Junior Haylee Rasmussen ran the 5K course in 26:28.3 to lead the Bulldog girls, placing 40th and teammate Jaden Stevens, a junior, was neck and neck with her for 41st place at 26:28.8. Sophomore Sarah Stoveren finished in 67th place, clocking in at 28:20 and freshman Lauren Becker placed 103rd at 31:56. Rounding out the team roster are senior Shiloh Wheeldon, junior Rachel Montgomery and sophomore Sarah Bauer.

103 girls completed the race with Bella Simmons of Glenwood City winning it at 21:36 while Durand won the team title.

Boyceville lost just one runner through graduation which was Nathan Corr who was a great leader and will be missed for that quality, according to Peterson.

“This team is very young,” he said. “We only have two seniors, one boy and one girl, and the rest of our athletes are fairly new to the 5,000 meter race.”

“The first part of the season is all about building confidence throughout the 5,000 meter courses. I hope by mid-season we can start to see runners taking strides to attack the last half of the race and put up some big personal best records,” he added.

2021 Roster

Boys: Brian Johnson, Dean Olson, Aidan Madison and Michael Montgomery.

Girls: Jaden Stevens, Haylie Rassmussen, Shiloh Wheeldon, Sarah Stoveren, Rachel Montgomery, Sara Bauer and Lauren Becker.