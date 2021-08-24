The ADRC provides support to caregivers

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County works with community partners to provide a variety of resources for caregivers. The ADRC is excited to share new educational opportunities for caregivers that include educational books at local libraries, the Powerful Tools for Caregivers educational series, and a Virtual Caregiver Conference.

Local Libraries Provide Educational Books for Caregivers

The ADRC recently partnered with the Deer Park, Glenwood City, Hammond, and Woodville libraries to offer educational books for Caregivers to check out. We would like to thank these libraries for partnering with us to provide these resources to caregivers. The list of books to choose from at each library are:

• When Caregiving Calls – Guidance as You Care for a Parent, Spouse or Aging Relative, By: Aaron Blight, Ed.D.

• When Kids Have Grandparents as Parents, By: Lauren Gould, Illustrated By: Mary K. Biswas

• The Alzheimer’s Medical Advisor A Caregiver’s Guide to Common Medical & Behavioral Signs & Symptoms in Persons with Dementia, By: Philip D. Sloane, MD, MPH

Powerful Tools for Caregivers Educational Series

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers educational series is designed to provide caregivers the tools they need to take care of themselves while caring for an older adult. The series is led by ADRC’s Dementia Care Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator. The series helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate their feelings, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions, and find helpful resources. These interactive lessons, discussions, and brainstorming will help caregivers take the “tools” they learn and put them into action in their lives.

The series consists of six in-person sessions held once a week. Classes will be held in-person on Wednesdays from October 6 through November 10 from 12:30 to 3pm. Registration is required, and class size is limited. Participants will receive handouts and a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class. These classes are free. Caregivers can contact the ADRC of St. Croix County for more information and to register.

Virtual Caregiver Conference

Another educational opportunity for caregivers is the 2021-2022 Virtual Caregiver Conference. The theme of this years’ conference is Understanding Your Needs as a Caregiver. This online live/webinar event features six sessions presented by nationally known dementia care and training specialist, Teepa Snow.

Topics include:

• Why Do They Do That? Understanding Symptoms and Behaviors in Dementia.

• Understanding the Different Dementias.

• Understanding Yourself as a Caregiver and What You Need.

• Pain and Dementia-How to Recognize and Intervene When Pain is a Possibility.

• Learning the Art of Being an Advocate and Partner.

• Learning the Difference Between Letting Go and Giving Up!

The virtual conference is on September 24 from 9am to 4pm. Caregivers interested in this conference can learn more and register on Northwood Technical College’s website.

More information for caregivers can be found on the St. Croix County website or by contacting the ADRC.Online: sccwi.gov/caregivers; 715-381-4360; email: adrcinfo@sccwi.gov