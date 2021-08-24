Cast Away: Kids 15 and under fish for free!

In Wisconsin, kids 15 and under fish without a license every day. So do anglers born before 1927. For everybody else, a variety of license options can get you out on the water quickly and easily. Get your license to relax and enjoy what Wisconsin has to offer!

Getting your first license or just visiting? Discounted license options are available including:

First-time Buyer License – for those who haven’t fished Wisconsin before or want to return to fishing after at least 10 years without a license.

One-day fishing license – for those anglers that want to give Wisconsin fishing a try for one day only.

Resident anglers who recruit someone new to purchase a first-time buyer license can earn points toward a reduced-price license of their choice.

Active-duty military on furlough or leave who are Wisconsin residents and veterans.