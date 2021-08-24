Bulldogs chew up Indees in 47-6 romp to start the gridiron season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — Coming off a successful 2020 football campaign in which they went 5-1 in conference play, the Bulldogs are looking to build on that experience and perhaps bring home a conference championship.

That journey begun Friday, August 20th when Boyceville hosted the Indees of Independence/Gilmanton for the season opener for both teams.

And quite the beginning it was, Boyceville would use a potent rushing attack and big strike passing game to gain 457 total yards en route to a 47-6 trouncing of the Indees in last Friday’s contest.

The Bulldogs’ offense was so efficient that it scored on seven of nine possessions, with all scoring drives being of six plays or less.

Independence/Gilmanton would receive the opening kickoff. After gaining a first down, the Bulldogs would hold on third and long and force a punt. Boyceville returner Hunter Guenther would take the punt at his own 22-yard line and return it 28 yards to midfield to put the offense in great starting position.

It wouldn’t take long for Boyceville to capitalize on that great field position. Braden Roemhild would take the first carry and go 24 yards for a first down. The next couple of runs would put Boyceville on the 10-yard line, where RB Nick Olson would take the handoff and score the first touchdown of the year. After a failed PAT rushing attempt, the Bulldogs would lead 6-0 with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter.

The next three possessions would see the two squads trade punts.

“We started out slow in the first quarter but then picked it up,” Coach Michael Roemhild said.

And pick it up they did.

On their first possession of the second quarter, Boyceville would take the ball 73 yards on six plays for the score. The drive was highlighted by 41-yard rush by Olson and capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ira Bialzik to receiver Jacob Granley. The ensuing PAT failed, giving the Bulldogs a 12-0 lead.

After forcing a three and out, Boyceville would get the ball on their own 16-yard line. Once again Boyceville would go to the air as Bialzik would hit Roemhild on the first play for an 84-yard touchdown strike. RB Tyler Dormanen would carry the ball for the PAT, giving the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would cap off a three score second quarter with 14 seconds left, when Bialzik would find an open Caden Wold who would scamper in for the score. Dormanen would once again convert the rushing PAT, giving Boyceville a 28-0 lead at halftime.

The third quarter started much like the second ended, with Boyceville making big offensive plays. On the second play from scrimmage, Bash Nielson would take the ball 29 yards into the end zone to extend the lead to 34-0.

Touchdowns by Nielson (46 yards) and Jake Phillips (17 yards) would cap the scoring for the Bulldogs as they cruised to an easy victory. While the offense gained much of the spotlight, a gritty defense deserves some kudos for their effort.

“Defensively, Mason and Tyler did a great job on the edge and our linebackers filled gaps nicely,” Coach Roemhild said. “Our defensive backs did a great job covering guys”.

The defensive unit held an Indee passing attack to 5-of-12 for only 51 yards. It also held a tough Conner Smieja of Independence/Gilmanton to only 89 yards on 20 attempts.

Offensively, Boyceville was led by Nielson who had a robust 112 yards on only seven carries. Olson and Dormanen contributed on the ground with 59 and 49 yards, respectively. Through the air, Bialzik had 168 yards on four completions, with Wold leading the way with two receptions and Roemhild with the single receptions for 84 yards.

“Overall, it was a great opener, but we have a lot of work to do,” Roemhild said. “It was nice to get a home win in front of a large crowd during Picklefest. Now our focus is on Cameron”.

Boyceville will look to get their second win this Friday, August 27 when they travel to Cameron. Game time is 7:00 p.m.