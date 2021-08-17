Deer Park man dies from crash injuries in Town of Stanton accident

TOWN OF STANTON – A St. Croix County motorist has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred after he was briefly pursued by officers, then continued on and failed to stop for a stop sign.

The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 3:25 a.m. Aug. 1, 2021, of a two vehicle crash that had occurred at CTH T and CTH H in the town of Stanton. The New Richmond Police Department had attempted to stop a vehicle at 3:16 a.m. because the plates did not match the vehicle. That vehicle fled from officers. Law enforcement discontinued the pursuit by stopping and turning back to New Richmond at 3:21 a.m. on CTH T near 200th Avenue. The suspect vehicle continued north on CTH T for approximately 2.5 more miles. Deputies found that vehicle several minutes later at the CTH T/CTH H crash scene.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Logan A. Zappa, 20, from Deer Park, Wis., which had been traveling north on CTH T. Mr. Zappa’s vehicle had failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection, where it was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on CTH H. The westbound vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-150, was operated by Javin L. Thurber, 20, from Amery, Wis. The traffic on CTH H does not have a stop sign and has the right of way.

Logan Zappa was extricated from his vehicle and transported by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Javin Thurber was treated at the scene and released. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Logan Zappa passed away as a result of his injuries.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Deer Park Fire and First Responders, New Richmond Fire and EMS and Baldwin Area EMS.

This is the fourth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.

This incident remains under investigation.