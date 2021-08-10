Lake Mallalieu Bridge connecting Hudson and North Hudson to close for WIS 35 work

Because of intersection work on either side, the Lake Mallalieu Bridge, separating the city of Hudson and village of North Hudson, will be closed for two seven-day stretches.

From Aug. 23 to 29: Work on the intersections of WIS 35 intersections at Division Street and North Street in Hudson is planned. During this work, access on the west side of the intersections at Division Street and North Street will always be maintained. Residents living on North Street will need to enter and exit North Street from the north.

From Sept. 7 to 13: Work on the WIS35/South Street intersection in North Hudson is planned.

During those 14 days, motorists will not be able to travel across the Lake Mallalieu Bridge. The detour uses I-94, Minnesota Trunk Highways 95 and 36 and WIS 64. However, one sidewalk between Division and South streets will always remain open, and mail and garbage accommodations will remain the same.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 6: WIS 35 between Division Street in Hudson and South Street in North Hudson will be open, but the road will be gravel. Beginning Sept. 14, there will be a single lane of traffic from Division Street to South Street operating under temporary traffic signals. WisDOT expects delays and recommends motorists consider alternate routes to travel between the city and village.

Project staff is hosting a meeting at 5:30 Wednesday, Aug. 11, at North Hudson Village Hall, 400 7th St. N., for people to ask questions.

Construction on the WIS 35 improvement project from Front Street in Hudson to North End Road in North Hudson began April 26. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project includes:

• Resurfacing or reconstructing the road and repairing concrete.

• Reconstructing or replacing curb and gutter, including curb ramps.

• Replacing storm sewer systems.

• Removing median islands, realigning left-turn lanes, installing new traffic signals and extending the northbound right-turn lane, all at the Coulee Road/Buckeye Street intersection.

• Adding a two-way left-turn lane between Sommers Street and North End Road.

• Resurfacing the Lake Mallalieu Bridge.

In addition, Hudson is completing water, sanitary and lighting improvements, and North Hudson is undertaking water and sanitary improvements.

A combination of staging, lane closures controlled by flaggers and a detour are being used to move WIS 35 traffic during construction. In segments where the road is closed, the contractor will maintain evening access to properties when possible. Pedestrians will be accommodated throughout the project.

Construction is scheduled for completion in late November. The schedule is dependent on weather and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region: Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest; visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/; visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/wis35hudson/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.