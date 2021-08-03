KIND IDEAS: Don’t miss out on the special enrollment period!

The extended open enrollment period is coming to a close! August 15 is the last date to sign up for quality, affordable health care or make changes to your current plan. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, many Wisconsinites are eligible for additional savings on their health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

It’s great to see so many Wisconsinites taking advantage of the special enrollment period, which was extended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far more than 25,000 Wisconsinites have signed up for coverage. That’s up 14,070 from last year and 13,880 from 2019.

If you haven’t already, I encourage you to visit Healthcare.gov to review your options and sign up for quality, affordable health care before the special enrollment period ends. Even if you’re satisfied with your health coverage, you may find a plan that is a better fit. Most people can find a plan with no-cost preventive care and may be eligible for tax credits to assist with monthly premiums.

Especially as we work to build back from the COVID-19 crisis, quality coverage is key to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities. I’m committed to ensuring all Wisconsinites have access to affordable health care.

To get covered or learn more about options, visit Healthcare.gov. If you have questions about how to access resources or need to be put in touch with the right person to help you sign up, you can call my office at 1-608-782-2558 or send me an email by visiting kind.house.gov.