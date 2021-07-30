St. Croix County Issues State of Emergency After Damage from Severe Weather

Hudson, WI: St. Croix County has issued a State of Emergency following the recent severe storms. During the overnight hours of July 28, parts of St. Croix County experienced severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds, and a confirmed EF1 tornado.

St. Croix County Emergency Management has been in contact with local municipalities and the St. Croix County Highway Department to assess the damage. The storm caused down power lines, fallen trees, debris, and damage to residential properties. The State of Emergency provides the County with the authority to close or clear roads and the ability to request assistance from the State.

If your property was damaged by the storm, follow these steps:

• Notify your insurance agent to begin the claims process.

• Make a list of damaged items.

• Take photographs of any damage.

• Keep samples of damaged material and receipts that document repairs or replacement of damaged items.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance’s website.

Where can I find more information?

• State of Emergency Proclamation: https://www.sccwi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6882/State-of-Emergency-Proclamation-7-29-21

• Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance’s website: https://oci.wi.gov/Pages/Consumers/PI-237.aspx