Menomonie Mustangs Trap Team Medals at SCTP Nationals

Marengo, Ohio — July 20th The Menomonie Mustangs were represented by 5 Team Members at the SCTP National Shooting Championship at The Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo Ohio. The Team competed in 4 consecutive days of shooting events. Handicap Trap which is shot from a further distance and Standard American Trap which is shot from the 16 yard line. Head coach Mike Kettner said, “Everybody shot very well in both disciplines. Jackson James took home the bronze medal in Handicap and took 4th place from the 16 yard line in the Intermediate Entry Division.”

Approximately 8,000 Shooters participated in this years SCTP Nationals. This a huge accomplishment for the Mustangs Trap Team. “These kids have worked inspiringly hard this spring and summer. They maintained focus in the midst of less than perfect shooting conditions. It was hot, humid, it Rained and the wind would have tested even the most seasoned shooters. These kids handled it with grit and determination.” stated Kettner.

“We had a blast, The golf cart, face paint, shooting five stand. We laughed a lot and really enjoyed spending time together as a team. I don’t think any of us will ever forget the times we had at Nationals.” said, Jackson James.