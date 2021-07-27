Inmate dies at St. Croix County Jail

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HUDSON — A New Richmond woman has died while being incarcerated in the St. Croix County Jail.

Deputies found 46-year-old Danyiel C. Mager laying unresponsive on her bunk and not breathing around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021. Lakeview Ambulance was then dispatched to the St. Croix County Jail.

Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures on Mager, however, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Mager had been arrested for several outstanding warrants, and was booked into the jail during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 24.

Mager’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an examination. There was no evidence of internal or external traumatic injuries. The cause and manner of death are pending the toxicology results.

The incident is being investigated by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

The incident remains open and under investigation.