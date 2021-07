2021 St. Croix County Fair results released

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Listed below are the results the 2021 St. Croix County Fair Champions:

DAIRY

Holstein

DAIRY HOLSTEIN: Registered Jr. Champion: Olivia Dittman, Riverside; Grade Jr. Champion: Eli Schommer, Lone Pine; Registered Sr. Champion: Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake; Grade Sr. Champion: Rebekah Luckwaldt, Lone Pine; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Derek Morrill, North Country; GRAND CHAMPION: Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

Guernsey

Registered Jr. Champion: Haley Buekema, Lone Pine; Grade Jr. Champion: Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill; Registered Sr. Champion Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Haley Buekema, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION: Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill

Jersey

Registered Jr. Champion: Makenzie Midtling, Lone Pine; Grade Jr. Champion: Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Registered Sr. Champion: Madison Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake; Grade Sr. Champion: Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake; GRAND CHAMPION: Madison Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake

Brown Swiss

Registered Jr. Champion: Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION: Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine

Ayrshire

Registered Jr. Champion: Haley Beukema, Lone Pine; Registered Sr. Champion: Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; GRAND CHAMPION: Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

Other Breed

Grade Jr. Champion: Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers; Registered Sr. Champion: Avery Rogers, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers; GRAND CHAMPION: Avery Rogers, Robert Ribbon Reapers

Dairy Supreme Champion

Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awa

Showmanship

4th Grade: Colton Midtling, Lone Pine; 5th Grade: Kendra Christensen, Riverside; 6th Grade: Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; 7th – 8th Grade: Levi Nelson, Springbrook; 9th – 10th Grade: Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awakee; 11th Grade & over: Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

Dress a Calf Contest

1st: Charles Cowles, Glen Hills Climbers; 2nd: Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers; 3rd: Anna Meyer, Forest Timberwolves

BEEF

Market

Champion Angus: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; Champion Any Other Breed: Brecken McAbee, Lone Pine; Champion Crossbred: Ella Omann, Lone Pine; Champion Hereford: Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Dairy/Beef Cross: Molly Draxler, Bellringers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION MKT: Ella Omann, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION MKT: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Breeding Stock

Champion Angus: Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine; Champion Hereford: Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Shorthorn: Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Any Other Breed: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; Champion Commercial: Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; RES. GRAND CHAMPION BREEDING STOCK: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION BREEDING STOCK: Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; RES. GRAND CHAMPION JR. BULL: Devon Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION JR. BULL: Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; COW/CALF RES GRAND CHAMPION: Ethan Bazille; COW/CALF GRAND CHAMPION: Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; BRED & OWNED MARKET CHAMPION: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; BRED & OWNED FEMALE CHAMPION: Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Showmanship

Beginners: Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Juniors: Katelynn Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Intermediate: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; Senior: Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine; RES. SUPREME SHOWMAN: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; SUPEREME SHOWMAN: Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine; CLUB HERD: Klay Lorentz, Josie Lorentz, Ella Omann, Lone Pine; BEST FITTED ANIMAL: Rachel Sanftner, Lone Pine; RESERVE CHAMPION BEEF CARCASS: Sienna Palmer Bengston, WI Jr. Hereford Assoc.; GRAND CHAMPION BEEF CARCASS: Brooklyn Strenke-Bentz, Baldwin Wide Awake

SWINE

Market

RES. GRAND CHAMPION HOG: ALYSSA FOUKS, Glenwood City FFA; GRAND CHAMPION HOG: Abbie DeLong, Lone Pine

Showmanship

Beginners: Adam Meier, Lone Pine; Juniors: Tessa Wagner, Bellringers; Intermediate: Chase Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake; Seniors: Amber Delong, Lone Pine; RES. GRAND CHAMPION SHOWMAN: Chase Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake; GRAND CHAMPION SHOWMAN: Amber De Long, Lone Pine; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION SWINE CARCASS: Benjamin Dittman, Riverside; GRAND CHAMPION SWINE CARCASS: Chloe Prinsen, Springbrook

SHEEP

Market

RES. GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers

Breeding Stock – Wool

CHAMPION BLUE LEICESTER EWE: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; CHAMPION ANY OTHER REG. WOOL: Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; CHAMPION CROSSBRED WOOL EWE: Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE: Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; GRAND CHAMPION EWE: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Breeding Stock – Meat

Champion Dorset Ewe: Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Hampshire Ewe: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Southdown Ewe: Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Suffolk Ewe: Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Wether Style Ewe: Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Any Other Reg Breed: Jonathon Beyer, Rolling Hills; Champion Commercial Ewe: Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters; RES. GRAND CHAMPION EWE: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION EWE: Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Breeding Stock – Meat

Champion Hampshire Ram: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Shropshire Ram: Davie Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Wether Style Ram: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Southdown Ram: Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION RAM: Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; GRAND CHAMPION RAM: David Thompson, Lone Pine

Showmanship

Beginners: Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Intermediate: Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers; Seniors: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; RES. GRAND CHAMPION SHEEP CARCASS: Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters; GRAND CHAMPION SHEEP CARCASS: Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

GOATS

Dairy

Champion Jr. Dairy Doe: Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Sr. Dairy Dow: Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers; RES. GRAND CHAMP DAIRY: Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers; GRAND CHAMP DAIRY: Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers; BEST UDDERED DAIRY GOAT: Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

Meat

Champion Jr. Meat Doe: Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Sr. Meat Doe: Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION MEAT: Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers; GRAND CHAMPION MEAT: Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Jr. Any Other Breed: Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Sr. Any Other Breed: Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION AOB: Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers; GRAND CHAMPION AOB: Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers

Market Meat

Champion Market Dairy Wether: Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Market Meat: Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers; GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Showmanship

Beginners: Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Junior: Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves; Intermediate: Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION GOAT CARCASS: Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION GOAT CARCASS: Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

HORSES

Showmanship

Top Blue Grade 5-6: Ayda Miller, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Western Pleasure

Top Blue Grade 3-4: Samantha Linder, Tri River Voyagers

Pleasure Driving

Top Blue: Rhyan Nichos, Harmony Hill

POULTRY

Best In Class

American: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Asiatic: Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Continental: Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; English: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; Mediterranean: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Any Other Standard: Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers; Crossbred: Shalikco Timm, Oakland Ramblers; Clean-legged Bantam: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Feather-legged Bantam: Kyle Henderson, North Country; Game Bantam: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; Ducks: Jordyn Rock; Geese: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Turkey: Grant Rock; Pigeon: Garrett Beukema, Lone Pine; Eggs: David Thompson, Lone Pine; BEST OF SHOW FEMALE: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; RESERVE FEMALE: David Thompson; BEST OF SHOW MALE: Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; RESERVE MALE: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; SUPREME SHOWMAN: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; RESERVE SHOWMAN: Jordyn Rock

RABBITS

Champion Commercial: Greta Gustafson, Springbrook; Champion Fancy Breed: Roslyn Nichols, Harmony Hill; BEST IN SHOW: Roslyn Nichols;

Showmanship

Beginner: Michael Clark, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Intermediate: Hayley Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

DOGS

Obedience

Beginner: James Kass, Rolling Hills; Pre-Novice: Ivelyn Siebenaler, Springbrook; Novice: Brekken McAbee, Lone Pine; Graduate Novice: Ben Larson, Springbrook; Champion Pre-Open: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Showmanship

Beginner I: Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Beginner II: Greta Gustafson, Springbrook; Intermediate I: Dylan Smith, Harmony Hills; Intermediate II: Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers; Senior: Johnathan Beyeer, Rolling Hills

ANIMAL SCIENCE

Champion Vet Science: Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; Champion Animal Science: Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; GRAND CHAMPION: Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; CAVIES Champion: Kathie Borchardt, Lone Pine; CAVIES Res. Champion: Alleena Main, Pine Lake Pastures; OTHER SMALL ANIMAL: Champion: Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers; OTHER SMALL ANIMAL: Res. Champion: Katarina Thorsen, Harmony Hill

PLANT & SOIL SCIENCE

Champion Field Crop: Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Vegetable: Hattie Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Herb: Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Fruit: Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Wyatt Stehr, Lone Pine; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Claudia Lenz, Riverside; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Greta Gustafson, Springbrook; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANTS

Champion Flower: Jordyn Rock; Champion Arrangement: Sophia Bast, Rolling Hills; Champion Container: Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves; OUTSTANDING FLOWER EXHIBITOR: Jordyn Rock; Champion Houseplant grades 4-6: Korben Bakken, Rolling Hills; Champion Houseplant grades 7 & up: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; RES. GRAND CHAMPION HOUSEPLANT: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION HOUSEPLANT: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; RES. GRAND CHAMPION GARDEN FUN: Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; GRAND CHAMPION GARDER FUN: Abigail Loberg, Lone Pine

NATURAL RESOURCE

SCIENCE & NATURESPACE

Champion Class A-G: Ryan Sippl, St. Croix Adventures; Champion Class M-Q: Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers; GRAND CHAMPION EXHIBIT: Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION CHAMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY: Dylan Smith, Harmony Hill; GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY: Jared Dobberstein, Lone Pine; RES. GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT GUN: Heidi Vogler, Riverside; GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT GUN: Dylan Hanson, Double Good

CULTURAL ARTS

Champion Drawing grades 8 & over Benjamin Dittman, Riverside; Champion Painting grades 4-7: Macy Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Drawing grades 8 & over: Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION: Benjamin Dittman, Riverside; Champion Other Arts grades 4-6: Norah Klopp, Riverside; Champion Other Arts grade 7-9: Lydia Bennett, Bellringers; Champion Other Arts grade 10 & up Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; Champion Creative Stitchery grade 8 & up: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Jewelry grades 7-9: Lana Erickson, Double Good; Champion Jewelry grades 10 & up: Amber DeLong, Lone Pine; Champion Graphic Art Design: Megan Spott, Sringbrook; RES. GRAND CHAMPION OTHER ARTS: Amber DeLong, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION OTHER ARTS: Megan Spott, Springbrook; Champion Creative Writing grade 6-9: Genevieve Gretzlock, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Creative Writing grades 10 & up: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pin; RES. GRAND CHAMPION CRAFTS: Norah Klopp, Riverside; GRAND CHAMPION CRAFTS Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; Champion Stamped Leathercraft Intermediate– Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Stamped Leathercraft Senior: Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Bisque grades 4-5: Aletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Bisque grades 6-8: Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Bisque grades 9-13: Megan Spott, Springbrook

Music & Theater

Champion Exhibit: Olivia Dumond, Lone Pine; Champion Vocal: Amelia Blazing, Riverside; Champion Instruments: Andrew Gretzlock, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Dance: Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION MUSIC & THEATER: Adaire MacSwain; GRAND CHAMPION MUSIC & THEATER: Amelia Blasing, Riverside

PHOTOGRAPHY

Champion Beginning grades 3-4: Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; Champion Beginning grades 7-13: Ella Olson, Tri River Voyagers; Champion Intermediate 3+ years: Kaylin Brandt, Harmony Hill; Champion Advance 5+ years: Claudia Lenz, Riverside; Champion Black & White Intermediate: Kaylin Brandt, Harmony Hill; Champion Black & White Advanced: David Thompson, Lone Pine; RES. GRAND CHAMPION PHOTOGRAPHY: Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; GRAND CHAMPION PHOTOGRAPHY: Claudia Lenz, Riverside

WOODWORKING

Champion 1st year: Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion 2-3 years: James Schneider, Forest Timberwolves; Champion 4-6 years: Levi Dobberstein, Lone Pine; Champion 7 plus years: Garrett Thon, Springbrook; RES. GRAND CHAMPION WOODWORKING: Garrett Thon, Springbrook; GRAND CHAMPION WOODWORKING: Levi Dobberstein, Lone Pine

ELECTRICITY

Champion Beginner: Ryan Schoeck, Springbrook; Champion Intermediate: Jacob Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Advanced: Dylan Hanson, Double Good; RESERVE CHAMPION ELECTRICITY: Dylan Hanson, Double Good; GRAND CHAMPION ELECTRICITY: Ryan Schoeck, Springbrook

MECHANICAL PROJECTS

Champion Restoration: Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Class D: Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Class E: Lyle Wagner, Bellringers; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; GRAND CHAMPION: Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Models: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Building Skills: Aloyious Lextz, Roling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION D-E: Lyle Wagner, Bellringers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION D-E Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; GRAND CHAMPION F-I: Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills; RES. GRAND CHAMPION F-I: David Thompson, Lone Pine; RES. GRAND CHAMPION G-J: David Thompson, Lone Pine

FOODS AND NUTRITION

Champion grades 3-5: Tenley Hesselink, Forrest Timberwolves; Champion grades 6-7: Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades; Champion grades 8-9: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; Champion grades 10-13: Claudia Lenz, Riverside; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades; GRAND CHAMPION: Claudia Lenz, Riverside

FOOD PRESERVATION

Champion grades 4-6: Tenley Hesselink, Forrest Timberwolves; Champion grades 7 +: Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION: Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

CAKE DECORATING

Champion grades 4-5: Kelsey Afdahl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion grades 6-7: Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion grades 8-9: McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake; GRAND CHAMPION: Kelsey Afdahl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

FOODS REVUE

Champion grades 4-5: Anna Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves; Champion grades 6-8: Shelby Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION: Anna Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves

CLOTHING

Champion grades 3-5: Ella Anderson, Harmony Hill; Champion grades 6-8: Adella Dittman, Riverside; Champion Intermediate: Savanna Millermon, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion Advanced: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Fashion Decisions: Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers; GRAND CHAMPION: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

CLOTHING REVUE

Champion grades 3-5: Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades; Champion grades 6-8: Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion grade 9 & over: Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades; GRAND CHAMPION: Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

KNITTING

Champion grades 4-6: Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; Champion advanced: Annika Bauman, Rustic Renegades; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; GRAND CHAMPION: Annika Bauman, Rustic Renegades

CROCHETING

Champion advanced: Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION: Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills

HOME ENVIRONMENT

Champion Beginners: Reese Ulrich, North Country; Champion Intermediate: Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake; Cahmpion Advanced: Derek Morill, North Country; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake; GRAND CHAMPION: Reese Ulrich, North Cpuntry

FAMILY & CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Champion grades 7 & up: Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Champion History & Heritage: Gracie Perkins-Greene, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion Health: Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION: Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

IN-DEPTH DISPLAYS

& YOUTH LEADERSHIP

Champion In Depth Displays: Lydia Bennett, Bellringers; Champion Youth Leadership: Carly Brown, Rolling Hills; RES. GRAND CHAMPION: Lydia Bennett, Bellringers; GRAND CHAMPION: Carly Brown, Rolling Hills

CLUB SCRAPBOOKS

1st place: Dittman family, Riverside 4-H

HCE BOOTHS

1ST Place: Charlotte Croes’

2021 ST. CROIX COUNTY FAIR CHAMPIONS – OPEN CLASS

Res. Grand Champion Antiques: Rosemary Donahoe, Baldwin

Grand Champion Antiques: Irma Lindholm, Glenwood City

Res. Grand Champion Photography: Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond

Grand Champion Photography: Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond

Res. Grand Champion Woodworking: Charles Albrecht, Emerald

Grand Champion Woodworking: Al Anderson, Glenwood City

Res. Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition: Margaret Ohman, Woodville

Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition: Jennifer Willett, Baldwin

Res. Grand Champion Food Preservation: Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Grand Champion Food Preservation: Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond

Champion Recipe Challenge: Laura Ulrich, New Richmond

Res. Grand Champion Clothing: Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Grand Champion Clothing: Nancy Burman, Hudson

Res. Grand Champion Knitting: Susan Kahler, Emerald

Grand Champion Knitting: Kathy Alleman, Glenwood City

Res. Grand Champion Crocheting: Amie Macejkovic, Prescott

Grand Champion Crocheting: Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City

Res. Grand Champion Quilt: Pam Caduff, Hudson

Grand Champion Quilt: Mary Roen, River Falls

Res. Grand Champion Home Furnishings: Darla Ramberg, Roberts

Grand Champion Home Furnishings: Cindy Van Dyk, New Richmond

Best in Show – Home Furnishings: Mary Roen, River Falls

Res. Grand Champion Plant & Soil Science-Field Crops: Terry Mitchell, New Richmond

Grand Champion Plant & Soil Science-Field Crops: Terry Mitchell, New Richmond

Res. Grand Champion Plant & Soil Science-Vegetables: Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Grand Champion Plant & Soil Science-Vegetables: Shari Turvaville, Bay City

Res. Grand Champion Plant & Soil Science-Fruit: Carol Myers, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Plant & Soil Science-Fruit: Gerry Schoen, River Falls

Best in Show – Plant & Soil Science: Shari Turvaville, Bay City

Res. Grand Champion Flowers & Houseplants-Cut Flowers: Joyce Peterson, Emerald

Grand Champion Flowers & Houseplants-Cut Flowers: Sue Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Res. Grand Champion Flowers & Houseplants-Potted Plants: Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Flowers & Houseplants-Potted Plants: Roberta Walsvig, New Richmond

Res. Grand Champion Flowers & Houseplants-Arrangements: Nancy Nichols, Baldwin

Grand Champion Flowers & Houseplants-Arrangements: Rachel Schultz, Woodville

Best of Show – Flowers & Houseplants: Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Res Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Arts & Crafts: Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Arts & Crafts: Laurie Klatt, Baldwin

Res. Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Fine Arts: Nancy Nichols, Baldwin

Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Fine Arts: Darla Rambert, Roberts

Res. Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Exceptional: Karen Langfeldt, New Richmond

Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Exceptional: Karen Langfeldt, New Richmond

2021 ST. CROIX COUNTY

FAIR CHAMPIONS SENIOR CITIZENS

Champion Vegetable: Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City

Champion Flowers & Houseplants: Karen Behl, New Richmond

Champion Natural Science: Marilyn Everson, New Richmond

Champion Cultural Arts: May Ramberg, River Falls

Champion Photography: Mary Ellen Alexander, New Richmond

Champion Woodworking: Al Anderson, Glenwood City

Champion Foods & Nutrition: Glenhaven Baking Club, Glenwood City

Champion Food Preservation: Marilyn Everson, New Richmond

Champion Knitting: Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City

Champion Crocheting: Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City

RES. GRAND CHAMPION SR. CITIZEN: Mary Ramberg, River Falls

GRAND CHAMPION SR. CITIZEN Mary Ramberg, River Falls