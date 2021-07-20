2021 Pierce County Fair Tickets Now Available

Your Pierce County Fair tickets will be available starting Monday, July 12th. You can be the first one on your block to purchase your season gate pass and advance sale ride tickets for the 2021 Pierce County Fair. “100 Year of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is the 2021 Fair theme. The Fair runs from Thursday, August 12th through Sunday, August 15th and features daily free entertainment, as well as, 11,000+ fair entries, fabulous food, 100 commercial exhibits and a great midway.

Season gate passes are good for all four days of the Fair and a great value at only $12.00 if purchased in advance or $15.00 if purchased at the gate. Advance sale ride tickets can be purchased in sheets of 5 for $10.00 and are good all day Thursday and Friday. Not valid on bumper cars & gravity storm rides. Quantities are limited on the ride tickets, so plan to buy early. Rides have size and height requirements.

Thank you to our county business supporters who have the advance tickets available at their location.

• Ellsworth: Fair Office on the Fairgrounds, True Value Hardware, Nilssen’s Foods and CCF Bank

• Elmwood: Citizen’s State Bank (lobby hours only 9am-1pm)

• Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank

• Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank

• Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin

• Prescott: First National Bank of River Falls, BMO Harris Bank

• River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls

• Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug & Hardware

After you purchase your tickets, you can start preparing for the free contests being offered during the Fair; Diaper Derby, Toddle Trot, Stick Horse Race, “Pierce County Says…”, Unusual Hat, Ugliest Bridesmaid/Wedding Dress and Ag Olympics contest.

For additional information regarding the Fair, refer to the Fair flyer coming in your mail shortly, visit the Fair web-site at https://www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php or call the Fair office at 273-6874.