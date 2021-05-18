Vikings split conference games with Mondovi and Durand, lose to Somerset

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

The Colfax baseball team let one slip away from them when they gave up a lead late in the game and lost 9-4 to Mondovi May 10 in Colfax. They bounced back with a 4-2 victory at Durand three days later for a split in Dunn-St. Croix competition, and in a Saturday morning non-conference game, they were defeated by Somerset 12-5.

The Vikings, now 2-3 in conference and 2-6 in all contests, hosted Spring Valley Monday evening, May 17 and will travel to Elk Mound this Thursday. They will a double header against the Wolves of E/PC in Plum City next Monday, May 24 before coming home Tuesday, May 25 to welcome winless Glenwood City.

Mondovi

The Vikings faced the Buffaloes ace pitcher Tanner Marsh for the first six innings and although they struck out 10 times against him, they managed to score a few runs. They started right away, scoring twice in the first inning and added single runs in the third and fifth for a 4-2 advantage heading into the seventh.

But, sometimes those final three outs are the hardest to get, and that was exactly the case as the Buffaloes exploded for seven runs, then shut down the Vikings in their final at bat to take the win.

Colfax had just two hits in the game with Hunter Rebak smacking a double and bringing in a run and Bryce Sikora knocking a hit and stealing second base. Caden Erickson picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly. The Vikings struck out a total of 13 times but drew four walks to get runners on base.

Colfax hurler Erickson gave up seven hits but only two runners came home in his six innings, as he struck out five batters and did not issue any free passes to keep Mondovi in check. Jamison Flatland went 2/3 of an inning, giving up the seven runs on five hits and three walks and Sikora came in to get the final out.

Durand

Colfax scored all their runs in the first two innings then held on for the win against the Panthers. Sikora came home in the first inning after he singled, stole second and scored on a Durand error.

The Vikings added three runs in the second by stringing together some hits with another Panther error and a wild pitch to allow Dylan Hiitola, Mitch Medin, and Brian Tuschl to score.

Solid pitching and defense was the key throughout the entire game as the Vikings did not commit any errors and Erickson and Drew Gibson combined to throw a four hitter. Erickson threw the first five innings and gave up those four hits with a pair of walks and five Ks. Gibson came in to relieve him with one out in the sixth and whiffed four Panthers and walked one.

Sikora continued to have the hot bat, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and a run scored. Hiitola went 2-for-2 with a run scored, Tuschl banged a couple of hits in three at bats including a double and came home once. Mason Yarrington brought in a run, Erickson slammed a double and picked up an RBI while Gibson had one hit.

Somerset

The Spartans scored first with a run in the top of the first, and in the second inning everything that could go wrong for the Vikings did. With Gibson on the mound, a couple of walks, infield hits, throwing errors and mis-played bunts led to four more Somerset runs. Gibson was relieved with two outs by Sikora who whiffed a batter for the third out but they were down 5-0.

Sikora threw a scoreless third and the Vikings finally had some success on the offensive end with Sikora drawing a walk and stealing second, then Gibson singled to center and Erickson brought Sikora in on his own base hit. The Spartans defense had some confusion on an attempted steal which allowed Gibson to come home for another run. A pair of fly ball outs ended the inning with two runners left on the basepaths.

Non-conference games are a good time to get some younger players in the game and move some players around which is what coach Kirk Secraw did.

After Sikora shut the Spartans down in the fourth and fifth, Medin, a freshman, pitched the sixth and Hiitola moved from his catcher spot to the mound for the seventh. Somerset ended up scoring five times against Medin and twice against Hiitola.

Colfax scored a run in the fifth when Gibson reached on an infield error and went to second on the play, then came around on a Rebak single. In the bottom of the sixth, Kade Anderson beat out a ground ball for a hit, stole second and third then slid home safely on a close play on a sacrifice fly by Tuschl. Their final run came in the seventh when Erickson drew a walk, moved to second on Rebak’s infield hit then was safe at third on a ground ball and came in on another ground ball out.

Sikora and Rebak both had two hits for the Vikings and Rebak, Erickson, Anderson, and Tuschl all picked up one RBI.