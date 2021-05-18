Residents ask for Colfax to become a second amendment sanctuary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Several residents have presented a resolution to the Colfax Village Board asking that the village be declared a second amendment sanctuary.

The resolution was on the agenda as a discussion item only and has been sent to the village’s attorney for an opinion, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, at the Colfax Village Board’s May 10 meeting.

The resolution is to re-affirm that all municipalities want to support the constitution, especially the second amendment, said Logan Michels, village resident and a former village board member.

Michels said he had obtained the signatures of 16 village residents who supported the resolution.

The plan is to circulate the resolution to every municipality in Dunn County and then to present it to the Dunn County Board for approval, he said.

Colfax Police Chief William Anderson has contacted Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd about the resolution, Niggemann said.

Police Chief Anderson could not attend the meeting, she said.

Part of the resolution states that the people living in the municipality “affirm support of the sheriff to exercise sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court would determine whether a state law is constitutional, and the United States Supreme Court would determine whether a federal law is constitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court also would determine whether a state law appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court is constitutional.

Laws that have been determined to be unconstitutional are not enforceable, and the resolution does not explain why a sheriff should or would be in the position of deciding what is constitutional.

According to Police Chief Anderson, Sheriff Bygd said the sheriff’s department would have to enforce laws that pertain to firearms, Niggemann said.

“He said a resolution is not worth the paper it is written on,” Niggemann said.

If the resolution was adopted by the village board, what would it change for the village? asked Gary Stene, village trustee, adding that the village is going to follow the constitution and the second amendment anyway.

Stene also serves as a supervisor on the Dunn County Board.

The resolution would not change anything, Michels said.

All elected officials, prior to taking office, take an oath of office to uphold the constitution of the State of Wisconsin and the United States Constitution.

Red flag

The current political situation is volatile, and the White House could take executive action, Michels said.

Sanctuary

“Red flag” legislation has been proposed that if people are flagged as dangerous, they would not be allowed to have firearms, he said.

Someone could end up having their rights taken away, Michels said.

“Red flag” laws refer to laws that allow family members or law enforcement officials to ask a judge for a court order that temporarily bars someone suffering a mental health crisis from possessing a firearm if they present a danger to themselves or others.

Affirmation

The resolution would not change anything, but it would be a reaffirmation to follow the constitution, Michels said.

“We want village residents to have their second amendment rights,” he said.

The second amendment to the United States Constitution has not been repealed.

Article V of the United States Constitution “requires that an amendment be proposed by two-thirds of the House and Senate, or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures. It is up to the states to approve a new amendment with three-quarters of the states voting to ratify it,” according to www.constitutioncenter.org.

Only one amendment to the United States Constitution, the 18th Amendment, which established Prohibition, was later repealed by the states.

Municipalities

The resolution is being presented to other municipalities as well, Michels said.

If a federal ruling were made to take firearms away, municipal law would stand under the “home rule doctrine,” he said.

According to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, cities and villages are subject to the state constitution and to laws enacted by the state legislature that are of statewide concern [such as liquor license laws].

To exercise home rule powers under Wisconsin statute, the municipality must pass a charter ordinance to not be bound by a particular state statute or part of a statute.

The charter ordinance must be approved by two-thirds of the legislative body of the city or village, must be approved by the electors in the city or village by referendum, must be published as a Class I notice, must be recorded by the clerk in a permanent book kept for that purpose, with a statement of the manner of its adoption, and a certified copy of the charter ordinance must be filed by the clerk with the secretary of state, according to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

A charter ordinance takes effect 60 days after its passage and publication.

Voters in the Village of Colfax approved a charter ordinance nearly 10 years ago changing from a clerk-treasurer to an administrator-clerk-treasurer.

Football

The second amendment resolution is meant “to insulate ourselves from political football activity,” Michels said.

According to the resolution, “any legislation considered by the Wisconsin State Legislature that would infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms and would ban the possession and/or use of any weapons . . . or would require a firearms owner I.D. card or tax the possession of firearms or ammunition or require the registration and/or confiscation of said weapons and ammunition would be a violation of the second amendment of the United States Constitution and of Article 1, Section 25 of the Wisconsin Constitution.”

The resolution does not explain why any new legislation related to firearms should be exempt from the appeal process that would be followed for any other law to be declared unconstitutional.

Another person at the meeting said the resolution would send a “grassroots message” of “don’t mess with the constitution.”

The Colfax Village Board approved a motion to table the resolution until the next meeting to allow time to obtain information from the village’s attorney.

Additional

The second amendment sanctuary resolution also has been presented to the Otter Creek Town Board, the Colfax Town Board and reportedly to the Grant Town Board.

The Otter Creek Town Board has placed the resolution on the agenda for the July meeting because the June meeting will include the Board of Review, when taxpayers can come to dispute the assessment on their property, which affects the amount of property tax they pay.

Meeting notices for the Town of Otter Creek are published in the Colfax Messenger, and an agenda is posted to the town’s website and at the town hall.

The draft resolution, when it has been received in final form, will be posted on Otter Creek’s website so residents can review the resolution prior to the July meeting.