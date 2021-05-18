Rep. Moses votes for fairness for outside election administration funding

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON [May 12, 2021] – Representative Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) voted for Assembly Bill 173 that prevents outside organizations from using their funds to attempt to infiltrate and influence the administration of our elections here in Wisconsin. Private groups would no longer be allowed to buy election influence on behalf of a political party by providing money to selected local governments. After Tuesday’s Session, Rep. Moses released the following statement:

“I have had many constituents reach out to me about their concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 election. This bill is straightforward and will keep our elections fair. Corporations and other big-money groups will be prohibited from sending millions of dollars to certain liberal cities. Under this bill, organizations must go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, who will then distribute the funds across the state on a per-capita basis.”

Leading up to the 2020 election, Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a group that gave grants to largely liberal municipalities for election administration. In Green Bay, the mayor allowed members of this group, who weren’t even city employees, access to ballots and other administrative functions which should have been handled by the municipal clerk.

“Wisconsin’s elections have always been and always should be run by our dedicated non-partisan clerks, and any funds coming from outside sources should be distributed to municipalities fairly,” said Rep. Moses. “The idea that outside funding should be evenly distributed across the state is a no-brainer.”