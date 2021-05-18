Fayerweather, Mendez GC valedictorians, Bauman salutatorian

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — The co-valedictorians for the Glenwood City High School Class of 2021 are Delanie Fayerweather and Yasmin Mendez, while the salutatorian is Annika Bauman.

Fayerweather

Co-valedictorian Delanie Fayerweather is the daughter of Dean and Shannon Fayerweather.

When asked about her favorite classes at Glenwood City High School, Delanie indicated she gravitates toward science.

“My three favorite classes were Human Anatomy, Physics and Phys. Ed. These were my favorite classes because I find science to be very interesting as I am pursuing a career in sciences. I liked Phys. Ed. because it was a way for me to relax and get a break from core classes,” she said.

Homecoming turned out to be the event that Delanie will always remember.

“The most memorable event in high school, for me, was winning homecoming our junior year and senior year. It was memorable because it came down to the wire our junior year and it felt so good to beat the seniors and then win the following year,” she said.

During high school, Delanie was active in sports, clubs, student council and music, but softball was especially meaningful.

“I was involved in softball and basketball all throughout high school. I was in volleyball my junior year. I made all-conference in softball each year I played and made all-state my sophomore year,” she said.

“I was in (National Honor Society), student council and history club. I also played the trombone in band. I made all-conference and honors band along with state solo ensemble,” Delanie said.

“Softball was my favorite for sure because it has always been my favorite sport and my sophomore year we were the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions for the first time in school history,” she said.

Over the summer, Delanie plans to continue being active in softball.

“I plan to play softball on my traveling softball team, umping softball games when I can to get some extra cash, camping with my family and just relaxing before I have to move to college. I do not have an actual summer job planned, but I plan to get some cash from that umping gig,” she said.

Delanie plans to attend UW – Madison to major in Biology.

Mendez

Co-valedictorian Yasmin Mendez is the daughter of Odilon Leandro and Reyna Mendez.

During her years at Glenwood City High School, Yasmin says all of the classes she took had an impact.

“Every course I was offered was influential in some manner,” she said.

Her top three favorite high school classes, however, were Graphic Design, Spanish I and Human Anatomy.

“I enjoyed all these classes because I got to spend time with my best friends and some of my favorite teachers. With all of these classes, I learned more about all interests I have and how they would shape my career choices,” she said.

Activities that included some aspect of community involvement were the most memorable for Yasmin while she was in high school.

“My most memorable events in high school would have to be the ones where I was involved in our community. Whether it was winning the first-ever volleyball conference championship or being a part of the multiple musicals, I will forever remember these moments,” she said.

During her career at Glenwood City High School, Yasmin was involved in a variety of clubs and sports.

“I was a member of the DECA Club (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) for two years, Student Council for four years, the History Club for four years, the jazz/show choir for three years, National Honor Society for three years and a class officer for four years,” she said.

“As for sports, I was involved in volleyball and basketball for four years, and track and field for three years. While I enjoyed every extracurricular activity I was a part of, my favorite was volleyball. During my involvement in volleyball, my team was the first conference champion team in the school’s history. Being a part of something so impressive will forever be memorable to me,” Yasmin said.

“Over the summer, I plan to work at Glenhaven Inc. to save up money for college. In my free time, I hope to enjoy time with my family and friends,” she said.

When fall arrives, Yasmin will be heading off to St. Paul.

“I plan to attend St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Although I am an undecided major, I am leaning towards majoring in Pre-Occupational/Physical Therapy. I am interested in most areas of the medical field and cannot wait to find out which career I enjoy the most,” she said.

Bauman

Salutatorian Annika Bauman is the daughter of April and Brent Bauman.

During her years at Glenwood City High School, her favorite classes revolved around science and language.

“My favorite classes in high school were physics, biology and AP (advanced placement) Language and Composition because they were a challenge, and the teachers were enjoyable to work with,” she said.

Annika’s most memorable event in high school involved cross country.

“A memorable high school event was when I ran with the high school girls cross country team at the WIAA state tournament. It was a cold, windy day that ended up snowing when we ran our race. Despite miserable conditions, it was a memorable race since it was the first time I had run at state, and our team placed sixth overall,” she said.

Annika was involved in a variety of activities at Glenwood City High School, including three years in cross country, marching band, solo and ensemble, History Club and Dunn-St. Croix. Two years in track, show choir, jazz choir/ A Capella, DECA, 4-H and Eau Claire honors band. One year in student council, NHS and 2018 musicals.

“My favorite activity that I was involved in was marching band because we always would go to the Minnesota State Fair, and one year, we went to Florida and performed at Disney,” she said.

“This summer, I plan to enjoy it with friends and family before I leave for college in early August,” she said.

Annika plans to attend the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology for a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering.